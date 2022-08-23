Read full article on original website
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
Genshin Impact Dendro Reactions and Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while. The Genshin guide below includes Dendro Reactions, Dendro Characters, and more.
‘Alone: Frozen’: Viewers Worry That No Contestants Will Last 50 Days in The History Channel Spinoff
Find out why viewers think that no 'Alone: Frozen' contestants will make it to the 50 day mark to win the $500,00 in The History Channel series.
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
Multiplayer Co-Op
Welcome to IGN's guide to Multiplayer Co-Op in Saints Row. In this page, we will show you how to host or join a Co-Op Campaign, how to enter Matchmaking, and walk you through Co-Op Pranking. How to Play Multiplayer Co-Op To start a Co-Op campaign, visit the Saints Row main...
Effin' Cray Socks
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
Gamescom 2022: The Biggest Announcements, Trailers, and Previews
Gamescom is always one of the biggest conventions of the year, and 2022 was no different. While there weren't any megaton announcements, we were treated to reveals and updates for some truly exciting games like Dead Island 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, The Callisto Protocol, and more. Gamescom...
‘Power Book IV: Force’ Filmed at Wrigley Mansion in Chicago for Season 2
Tommy is set to expand his business in 'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2, in fact, filming took place at Wrigley mansion.
Ramparts BBQ
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
Woodbush Country Club
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Woodbush Country Club, located in Monte Vista.
Marina West
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, which will you show you every clothing store location in Marina West as well as what apparel can be bought from every store. Click the links below to jump to a particular store.
Dia De Muertos
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
School of Art and Design
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for School of Art and Design, located in Marina West.
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Get a look at The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, coming to PC via Steam and Xbox consoles in 2022. Choose between five classes, including the Formatter, Resolutionary, Datadin, Randomaster, and Sourcerer, and take on perilous bosses as a stick person made of pixels. Collect armor and items to prepare your hero for what’s ahead when playing solo, or grab a pal and brave this wicked world together in co-op play.
Clarifying Horn Charm
The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
Pony Express Missions
Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Pony Express challenges. These challenges will have you act as a courier of illegal items across the deserts bordering Santo Ileso. You'll have a limited amount of time to get to your destination, while either avoiding or battling the police checkpoints along the way.
