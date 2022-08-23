The Clarifying Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can boost attributes when worn. It has one upgraded version, the Clarifying Horn Charm +1. An accoutrement worn by the ancestral followers. Raises focus. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.

