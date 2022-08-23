ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park

Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect

A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres.  ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
2news.com

One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect

Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr. An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen. 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting near Grand Sierra Resort

Reno Police say one person died from being shot around 1:30 in the morning on August 27, 2022. The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Grand Sierra Resort. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were...
RENO, NV
2news.com

CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee

California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. CHP say the driver of a International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport, black Subaru Outback and struck a white Subaru Impreza head on.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#The Reno Fire Department#Mill St
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
kkoh.com

Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave

Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen

Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County

A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
RENO, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks

One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy