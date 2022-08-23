Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park
Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
10,000 acre fire reported north of Burning Man; Red Flag Warning in effect
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022 A quick-moving fire started north of Black Rock Desert yesterday, and has since burned approximately 10,000 acres. ...
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
2news.com
Stabbing near Riverwalk District results in one person dead, three injured
The Reno Police Department say one person has died and three people were injured in a stabbing incident near the Riverwalk District on August 26, 2022. The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 1st Street and North Arlington Ave. A Reno Police officer on scene told...
2news.com
One Person Injured in Sparks Shooting, Police Searching for Suspect
Just after 11 p.m. on August 27, 2022, Sparks Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 670 Greenbrae Dr. An adult victim was taken to Renown Medical Center with a non life threatening wound in the abdomen. 40 minutes later, officers were called to reports of a shooting...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Reno Police say one person died from being shot around 1:30 in the morning on August 27, 2022. The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Grand Sierra Resort. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were...
2news.com
CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on SR 89 in Truckee
California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a fatal crash on SR 89 near Cabin Creek Road in Truckee. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. CHP say the driver of a International box truck crossed over the solid double yellow lines and sideswiped a black Ford Eco Sport, black Subaru Outback and struck a white Subaru Impreza head on.
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Provides Water Safety Training
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (DCSAR) Team, a volunteer based 501(c)(3) organization, completed another successful summer water safety training series this past Saturday (20 August), in concert with the Carson Valley Swim Center (CVSC) and their staff. Over 100 children and their parents learned the basics of...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Autopsy confirms body found in California reservoir is Kiely Rodni, coroner says
RENO, Nev. — The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on Tuesday positively identified the body pulled Sunday from the Prosser Reservoir as missing Truckee, California, teenager Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared the confirmation via social media Tuesday afternoon, KOLO-TV reported. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the...
kkoh.com
Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen
Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
2news.com
24-Hour Dispensary Opens in Storey County
A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County. PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley. It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a...
mynews4.com
Caught in the act: Reno car dealership employees stop ID theft
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Police say a woman walked into a car dealership to buy an SUV, but employees had a gut feeling that something was off. The gut reaction prevented a potential crime that could've had devastating consequences for a teenager. Here's how...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
2news.com
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Sparks
One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks Monday night. Around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to the 1600 block of Merchant Street on a report of a domestic disturbance where a subject may have been armed. When officers arrived on...
Burning Man's 'Last Bet Motel' calls attention to Reno housing crisis
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and her husband, Joe, used to walk by the Best Bet Motel every day. The couple lived down the street and always smirked when they read the motel's sign and marquee, reading, "Don't be crasy," in red letters. ...
