Read full article on original website
Related
state.mn.us
USDA Expands Local Foods in School Meals through Cooperative Agreement with Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a $3,458,752.00 cooperative agreement with Minnesota to increase their purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS), the Minnesota Department...
state.mn.us
Auditor Blaha Applauds Report on Impact of Climate Change on State Investments - August 24, 2022
Saint Paul, MN – Today the Minnesota State Board of Investment introduced recommendations to respond to climate change in its portfolio. “Minnesotans know that climate change is real and want to see action,” said Auditor Blaha. “Minnesotans also want to keep their promises to public servants like firefighters, teachers, nurses, and other government workers by protecting their pension funds. By committing to manage climate change’s economic impact in our investment strategies, we have an opportunity to do both.”
state.mn.us
Attorney General Ellison shuts down mismanaged school-supply charity, secures permanent ban against president
Charity was victim of insider misuse and governance violations; tens of thousands of dollars misused. August 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has shut down Welch Charities, a Minnesota nonprofit, and has permanently banned its president, Arturo Eguia, from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. The charity, whose stated mission is to help children start the school year right, operates the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival and fundraising event. The civil enforcement action, filed today in Ramsey County District Court, arises from failures in oversight by the organization’s board of directors that Eguia led, that resulted in the misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in charitable assets.
state.mn.us
DNR seeks comments on EAW for tenant farmer’s house removal at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Sept. 22 on an Environmental Assessment Worksheet to address the removal of the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls, Minnesota. The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris to...
Comments / 0