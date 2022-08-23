Read full article on original website
Related
unf.edu
MVRC Info Booth
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1187772. Find out more about being military connected here at UNF. The Military and Veterans Resource Center is here to serve you. From free printing, to free food, we are busy throughout the semester supporting your educational journey.
unf.edu
Study Abroad Information Session
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1177636. Join the International Center in a virtual information session to learn about university-wide study abroad. In this session, learn about the types of study abroad, funding resources, and planning.
unf.edu
Beach Clean Up
Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1175558. Join We the People and the CCBL for a beach cleanup on August 27. Supplies and transportation are included. Use the link provided to reserve a spot on the bus. Pick-up is in Lot 7, and check-in begins at 9:00 a.m.
Comments / 0