Local high school teacher and coach thinks he can bridge political divide
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Heyworth High School teacher and coach has taken his seat on the McLean County Board, believing he can help mend fences in an otherwise polarized political environment. Normal resident Jay “Ryan” Lawler, a Democrat, was appointed to fill the vacant District 4 county...
Thousands of rubber ducks race to help abuse victims
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - In record time, Central Illinois stepped up in a big way to raise funds for abuse victims. Yellow ducks have been sold to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Saturday evening, 30,000 rubber ducks will be...
Local investigators looking into a ‘sizeable’ amount of PPP loan fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Local investigators are learning money intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic was not always actually used for it. A McLean County man was charged Thursday for defrauding the government out of that loan money and it’s believed there are more out there.
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the fibers...
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
Man critically wounded in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically wounded in a stabbing in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near West Republic Street - for a report of a stabbing. When they...
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near a...
UPDATE: Fans evacuated after fight at Peoria/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(25 News Now) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
2 people wounded in Peoria shooting Friday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Friday evening. According to a release from the department, officers responded to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds on North Indiana around 9:00 p.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
$50K in damages after Friday morning house fire in East Bluff neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A smoke detector for an alarm clock is what two Peoria residents experienced before sunrise on Friday. According to a news release from Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, emergency crews responded to the East Bluff neighborhood around 3 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a home at 310 E. Virginia Ave.
25 Sports Thursday- East Peoria football preview, plus prep volleyball, soccer and Jim Thome statue
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day until the kickoff of the high school football season. We end our 34 team high school football tour with a look at East Peoria. Plus Morton and Washington are soccer winners, and Normal West, Bloomington and Tri-Valley win in volleyball. Plus, a huge Jim Thome statue is coming to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex.
Watermelon Festival returns to Spring Bay
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - This weekend, hundreds of folks are celebrating one of the summer’s most popular fruits. The Watermelon Festival continues through Sunday over at the Spring Bay American Legion on Legion Lane. The post started the event back in 1952 and it ran for 30...
Black Business Month Spotlight: Your Soul Essentials Beauty Supply
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An oasis for women to get their everyday beauty and bathroom staples. Looking around the beauty supply store, it’s has everything a girl could need, braiding hair, combs, extensions, even local beauty products from entrepreneurs in Peoria. But owner Renita Wyatt says one important...
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
