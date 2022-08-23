PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Friday evening. According to a release from the department, officers responded to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds on North Indiana around 9:00 p.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO