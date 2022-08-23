Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. names September Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. County leaders this week declared the month of September to be Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Webb County. Michelle Romani, daughter of Mary Beatriz Romani, described her experience witnessing her mom suffering from this disease. Mary worked for Head...
sheltonherald.com
'Te Amo Evelyn': Banner appears in Laredo above Guadalupe St
Locals traveling northbound via Guadalupe Street were treated to an interesting sight as a large banner was hung along the rail bridge that crosses the busy intersection on Thursday. The banner featured the message “Te Amo Evelyn,” or “I Love You Evelyn.”. The message spread quickly throughout...
sheltonherald.com
El Cenizo candidates describe courtroom battle for 2022 election
El Cenizo will have an election in November after the Webb County 406th Judicial Court ruled one would indeed take place. The current administration, led by City of El Cenizo Mayor Elsa Degollado, allegedly told candidates wanting to file that one would not happen until 2023. As El Cenizo used...
sheltonherald.com
Fallen Laredo Marine remembered, honored at alma mater
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza and the 12 U.S. Service members who were killed during the Aug. 26, 2021 Afghanistan attack, Espinoza’s alma mater held a private memorial service Friday in front of the LBJ library that was renamed in his honor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
After being in doubt, El Cenizo will have elections in 2022
As election season approaches, a unique question recently surfaced: Will El Cenizo have an election at all in November to choose its municipal city leaders?. The matter was serious enough it found its way to a courtroom Friday, as the Webb County 406th Judicial Court ruled that the elections will indeed take place.
sheltonherald.com
A lasting legacy: Dr. Sara Carrasco honored, remembered at Laredo College
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo College leaders, faculty and staff gathered for a special commemoration ceremony this week to dedicate a bench in the honor of a special individual to the school at the Ft. McIntosh campus. Dr. Sara Carrasco was honored Thursday...
sheltonherald.com
Man shot in Vibe Laredo parking lot; arrest made after car chase
A shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a local club in north Laredo, according to the Laredo Police Department. A 24-year-old male was arrested for allegedly shooting an individual in the parking lot of Vibe Laredo, LPD said. Police have not released the individual's identification as of Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0