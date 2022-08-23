North Carolina exhibited why the Tar Heels were the preseason No. 1 team on Thursday, dismantling the home Longhorns in a 2-0 victory at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The Longhorns entered Thursday’s match winless all time against the Tar Heels, with North Carolina winning five and drawing one, including three wins over the Longhorns in Austin. Texas’ loss also puts the Longhorns at 0-7 all-time against No. 1 opponents.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO