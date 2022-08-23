ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Lady in the Lake’ Filming Halted in Baltimore After Apple TV+ Production Threatened With Shooting

The Baltimore production of the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” was halted on Friday afternoon after the producers decided to “err on the side of caution” after receiving threats of violence. The Baltimore police department confirmed that a group of locals contacted producers working a shoot on Park Avenue in the downtown area at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The group threatened to return in the evening to shoot somebody if production didn’t cease. Producers were also told to pay a sum of $50,000 to the group before production would be allowed to continue. Leaders on the series elected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Rebekah Mckendry
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Hitchcock
thedailytexan.com

Local comedy duo finds stride in market performances

Chuckles and belly laughs echo through the aisles of Friendly Rio Market as shoppers pass by the Red Bull fridge decorated with posters for old music and comedy shows. In front of the freezers stocked full of various beverages sits mounted speakers, bright lights and microphones in the hands of the comedians performing at Rio Market for their Saturday night shows.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy