The Baltimore production of the Apple TV+ series “Lady in the Lake” was halted on Friday afternoon after the producers decided to “err on the side of caution” after receiving threats of violence. The Baltimore police department confirmed that a group of locals contacted producers working a shoot on Park Avenue in the downtown area at around 4 p.m. on Friday. The group threatened to return in the evening to shoot somebody if production didn’t cease. Producers were also told to pay a sum of $50,000 to the group before production would be allowed to continue. Leaders on the series elected to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 MINUTES AGO