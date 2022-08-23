‘I’m here for my community’: Students protest increased rent, fees at Riverside complexes under new management

Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
License plate readers back before Austin City Council next week
Austin City Council will once again discuss reinstating the Austin Police Department's license plate reader program during next week's council meeting.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address
Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
These top 5 housing markets are expected to crash first — do you live in one of these fast-growing cities?
Home prices have soared over the past decade thanks to an acute shortage of available homes, years of ultra-low mortgage rates and burgeoning demand for homes fueled by the economic recovery after the Great Recession and the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s left home prices much higher than they...
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in Texas
You may have heard of some of the products when shopping for hair products or alcohol. Well, the creator of the product recently stated he was helping the homeless population in Austin, Texas by building homes along 51 acres in the eastern part of the city.
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school
The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more revenue for the Texas system. The system collects a royalty averaging more than 22% per barrel.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
ACC Eastview to offer free clinical mental health services in partnership with Dell Medical School
Dell Medical School is partnering with Austin Community College this semester to create the Amplify Center — a mental health office located at ACC’s Eastview Campus where students can access licensed psychiatrists and prescriptions for free. The Amplify Center will open sometime this fall and offer services to...
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts
JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas. Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.
Texas BBQ Restaurant Owner Charged In $350,000 Fraud Scheme
The owner and her wife have been indicted for an alleged workers' comp fraud scheme.
A few showers Monday, but wetter by mid-week
Rain chances look to continue through at least part of Labor Day weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
