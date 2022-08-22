ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Two arrested in connection to fatal Buckhead apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested and identified two people in connection to a shooting at a Buckhead apartment that left one dead and one injured early Friday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
ATLANTA, GA
thesoutherneronline.com

Shooting threat empties school

Students received an anonymous message Wednesday night detailing intentions to “shoot up” Midtown, forcing many to stay home over safety concerns. The threat is a replication of a message that has been targeted at students at schools across the nation. Authorities are still investigating the threat. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Local NAACP leaders call for FBI to investigate Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP and the Atlanta NAACP are calling for a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Atlanta Police Department. The call for a federal investigation comes just days after a special prosecutor declined to pursue charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”
ROME, GA
CBS 46

Taxi driver says Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect also visited Ansley Park home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday. Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack

ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
ATLANTA, GA

