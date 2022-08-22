Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Clayton County teacher burned when house set on fire in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - More information has been released about the house on Derby Drive that was set on fire on Saturday night in Riverdale. Police say that when they arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke was coming out the windows. They made contact...
CBS 46
Two arrested in connection to fatal Buckhead apartment shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police arrested and identified two people in connection to a shooting at a Buckhead apartment that left one dead and one injured early Friday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad.
CBS 46
Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
thesoutherneronline.com
Shooting threat empties school
Students received an anonymous message Wednesday night detailing intentions to “shoot up” Midtown, forcing many to stay home over safety concerns. The threat is a replication of a message that has been targeted at students at schools across the nation. Authorities are still investigating the threat. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Local NAACP leaders call for FBI to investigate Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP and the Atlanta NAACP are calling for a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Atlanta Police Department. The call for a federal investigation comes just days after a special prosecutor declined to pursue charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020.
CBS 46
Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
Massive tree falls on school bus in Atlanta with children on board, officials say
ATLANTA — A large tree fell on a school bus this morning in southwest Atlanta, but fortunately there were no serious injuries, police said. It happened along Beecher Circle southwest just after 7 a.m. near West End. Atlanta Public Schools said six special education students were on the bus...
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Threat of violence being investigated at Midtown High School in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are actively investigating a threat of violence at an Atlanta high school. A little after midnight, CBS46 learned that the principal at Midtown High School sent word to parents Wednesday night about the threat. She told them there will be an extra police presence at the school Thursday.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
CBS 46
More than 15 students charged after several fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen students are facing charges after several fights this week at a high school in North Georgia. According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, “Over the past several days, our officers have responded to a few fights at Rome High School. There have been approximately 20 charges made, but some were the same students. So probably 17 or so students have been charged with some being charged more than once. Most have been charged with battery or party to the crime of battery. This was not a large brawl, but rather scattered out over a few days.”
CBS 46
Taxi driver says Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect also visited Ansley Park home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-area taxi driver found himself caught up in a murder suspect’s attempted getaway Monday. Giles Patrick Mandio picked up Raissa Kengne from the former midtown W Hotel Monday afternoon. He had no idea police were looking for Kengne as the prime suspect in a triple shooting that killed two people and critically injured another.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Students pepper-sprayed by SROs after a fight ‘intensified’ at Cedar Grove High
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Several students were pepper sprayed by SROs (School Resource Officers) at Cedar Grove High School to regain control after an argument escalated to an “intensified” altercation, according to a DeKalb County School District official. The DeKalb County School District official confirmed to CBS46...
CBS 46
Caller upset over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transgender views sends SWAT to her home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was “swatted” early Wednesday morning by a 911 caller who is upset over some of Greene’s political views. According to Rome police, officers responded to reports around 1 a.m. of a person being shot several times within city limits. “When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Debbie Burnett, assistant Rome police chief, said. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.’
CBS 46
Clayton Co. schools see 200% jump in student fights, district says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a triple-digit percent increase of fights at one metro Atlanta school district, its superintendent is issuing both a warning and a plea. But the concerns for parents and educators go beyond just one county. “It only takes a few to disrupt a class or disrupt...
2 teens arrested, 1 on the run after 16-year-old murdered in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — Two teenagers are in custody and Suwanee police are searching for a third after a 16-year-old was murdered last month. Police say the responded to the Residences at McGinnis apartment complex located off of McGinnis Ferry Road on July 19. Once at the complex, they found...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect went to former lawyer's home after attack
ATLANTA - The woman accused of shooting three people in Midtown may have had an additional target in mind. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon attack. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Kengne opened fire at 1280 West Peachtree...
CBS 46
NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
CBS 46
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Atlanta woman who killed former co-worker claimed she was burglarized, threatened by victims
The story behind a recent shooting spree that occurred in the Midtown section of Atlanta continues to unfold. Raissa Kengne allegedly shot and killed Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners and injured another victim in targeted attacks on Aug. 22. Kengne, 34, was arrested after taking a taxi from Midtown to...
Comments / 0