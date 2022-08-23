Wayne Hart

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palatka, FL

Daily News

Merlene Ellerby

Merlene Ellerby, 64, of East Palatka, FL, entered the sunset of life August 25, 2022, at the St. Augustine Health and Rehabilitation Center Florida with her lovely family by her side. Professional…
EAST PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Antoine R. Williams

Antoine Rashawn Williams, 26, of Elkton (Armstrong), Florida, was born on Tuesday, August 13, 1996, to Trellis Murray and Latonya Williams in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his education in the…
ELKTON, FL
Daily News

Clayton Arthur Frank

Clayton Arthur Frank, 94, former owner of Clayton Frank & Sons Funeral Home in Crescent City died Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr.

Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The son of Rubin Daryl Love Sr. and Felicia…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Palatka, FL
Daily News

Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Inheritance donated to control Putnam's pet population

One East Palatka woman with an inheritance from her late brother couldn’t think of a better way for it to be used than donating it to Saving Animals From Euthanasia Pet Rescue. Carole Mussoline received $50,000 from the estate of Tom Drusa after he died April 13 at age...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 082722

IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Prep football: A big start to season for Panthers

McKinnon throws for 4 TDs, ‘D’ shines in 49-0 blowout at Umatilla. It was a coming out party of sorts for Palatka Junior-Senior High quarterback Jamarrie McKinnon. McKinnon, who split time at starting quarterback last year, led Palatka to an easy 49-0 win over host…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Prep roundup: Palatka nabs 1st victory over FSD&B

After a close, frustrating loss to St. Joseph Academy two nights earlier, Palatka Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team needed this one badly. The Panthers swept the visiting Florida School for the…
PALATKA, FL

