LibraG.
3d ago
European American parents, this is a product of your parenting. This is on YOU! Stop raising hateful children. Racism starts at home! Your kids hear your conversations! They hear you!!!
m
3d ago
look at the little boys face and tell me if he's on board for having cotton stick in his hair. to me it looks like he died a little inside
529
micky
3d ago
OMG!!!! This is ABSOLUTELY COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE and BEYOND WRONG 😖My heart breaks for this little boy 💔 NO ONE should EVER be treated like this!!!! They NEED to teach those kids and their HORRID parents that this is NOT how we treat people!!! 💝
386
