EAST LANSING, Mich. – On the back of a 29-2 shot differential, the Michigan State women's soccer team rolled in its home opener under the lights at DeMartin Stadium on Thursday night, capping off a 7-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. Michigan State's seven goals scored marked the highest scoring output by the Spartans since a 7-0 demolition of Purdue Fort Wayne on Sept. 19, 2001.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO