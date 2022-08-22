Region II-5A Dutch Fork at Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Vikings brutal early season schedule continues as their first home game is against 5A power Dutch Fork. Last week Spartanburg went down to Georgia to face one of the best teams in the bordering state, if not the country, in Langston Hughes. The Vikings hung close for a while before Langston Hughes pulled away in the second half. This week Coach Hodge and his team return home to host the Silver Foxes, who have won 5 of the last 6 state championships in 5A. Dutch Fork won last week but the offense struggled early in the game. If the Vikings want to come away with a win I think they will need to jump out to an early lead and force the Silver Foxes to play from behind. Much easier said than done. I think Raheim Jeter will look great and keep this game tight for four quarters, but in the end Dutch Fork will prove to be too much and pull off a close win.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO