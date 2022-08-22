ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

McGowan atop the first Vanderbilt football depth chart for 2022

Vanderbilt football released their first depth chart before the start of the 2022 season this week and it has a familiar name on it. Former Laurens Raider Jayden McGowan was listed as a first team wide receiver for the Commodores. McGowan is listed as a 5-8, 177 lbs. freshman wide receiver.
Spanning the County: Football being shipped by foot

As has been the tradition, the cross country teams of Laurens and Clinton high schools are running the game ball to Clinton’s Wilder Stadium in ceremonial preparation for Friday night’s football game between the county rivals. The Raider runners are to leave LDHS at 5 p.m., hand over...
All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium

The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
Week 1 4A/5A Preview

Region II-5A Dutch Fork at Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Vikings brutal early season schedule continues as their first home game is against 5A power Dutch Fork. Last week Spartanburg went down to Georgia to face one of the best teams in the bordering state, if not the country, in Langston Hughes. The Vikings hung close for a while before Langston Hughes pulled away in the second half. This week Coach Hodge and his team return home to host the Silver Foxes, who have won 5 of the last 6 state championships in 5A. Dutch Fork won last week but the offense struggled early in the game. If the Vikings want to come away with a win I think they will need to jump out to an early lead and force the Silver Foxes to play from behind. Much easier said than done. I think Raheim Jeter will look great and keep this game tight for four quarters, but in the end Dutch Fork will prove to be too much and pull off a close win.
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
Spartanburg man set to face trial for 2016 murder

Fernanders charged with first-degree murder after alleged 3-state crime spree. POLK COUNTY– A Spartanburg man is set to face trial in Polk County Superior Court after his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder. The trial for one of the two men who were charged with first-degree murder in a...
Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
