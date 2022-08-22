Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ESPN analyst: 'I don't love the narrative surrounding Clemson right now'
On ESPN's College Football Live show on Tuesday, ESPN college football analysts Greg McElroy and Joey Galloway discussed Clemson's over/under being set at 10.5 wins according to Caesars (...)
golaurens.com
McGowan atop the first Vanderbilt football depth chart for 2022
Vanderbilt football released their first depth chart before the start of the 2022 season this week and it has a familiar name on it. Former Laurens Raider Jayden McGowan was listed as a first team wide receiver for the Commodores. McGowan is listed as a 5-8, 177 lbs. freshman wide receiver.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Football being shipped by foot
As has been the tradition, the cross country teams of Laurens and Clinton high schools are running the game ball to Clinton’s Wilder Stadium in ceremonial preparation for Friday night’s football game between the county rivals. The Raider runners are to leave LDHS at 5 p.m., hand over...
laurenscountysports.com
All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium
The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 1 4A/5A Preview
Region II-5A Dutch Fork at Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Vikings brutal early season schedule continues as their first home game is against 5A power Dutch Fork. Last week Spartanburg went down to Georgia to face one of the best teams in the bordering state, if not the country, in Langston Hughes. The Vikings hung close for a while before Langston Hughes pulled away in the second half. This week Coach Hodge and his team return home to host the Silver Foxes, who have won 5 of the last 6 state championships in 5A. Dutch Fork won last week but the offense struggled early in the game. If the Vikings want to come away with a win I think they will need to jump out to an early lead and force the Silver Foxes to play from behind. Much easier said than done. I think Raheim Jeter will look great and keep this game tight for four quarters, but in the end Dutch Fork will prove to be too much and pull off a close win.
Laurens, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
24hip-hop.com
South Carolina Rapper DTSKII Drops New Song “Throw It Bak”
Greenville, South Carolina’s very own, DTSKII is UP NEXT to blow out of the Carolinas! He recently dropped his bouncy and lit record “Throw It Bak.”. The replay value on this track is undeniable! Click play on the song and keep up with SKII on IG!
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Spartanburg man set to face trial for 2016 murder
Fernanders charged with first-degree murder after alleged 3-state crime spree. POLK COUNTY– A Spartanburg man is set to face trial in Polk County Superior Court after his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder. The trial for one of the two men who were charged with first-degree murder in a...
Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina first responders, military personnel undergo helicopter rescue training
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina first responders and military personnel are undergoing intense helicopter rescue training in the Upstate. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is holding its week-long, largest training this week across Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. SC-HART is a partnership between the State Urban...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Discussion over critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County with parents on both sides of the issue having a lot to say at a school board meeting on Monday. This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and...
