FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
The Spun

Ken Griffey Jr. Has Landed A New Job In Baseball

One of the sweetest swings in baseball will be passing along his knowledge to the next generation of MLB stars. According to the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast, "USA Baseball has announced that Ken Griffey Jr. will be the hitting coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic!" Griffey joins a...
Yardbarker

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue

Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs' early game Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Madrigal led off the past five games and went 6-for-21 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and handle leadoff duties while Madrigal takes a seat.
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman taking seat Tuesday afternoon for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Edman will take a seat for the first game after he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Nolan Gorman will replace Edman on second base and bat fifth. Albert Pujols will be at designated hitter and hit sixth.
numberfire.com

Elehuris Montero sitting Thursday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Montero will sit for the second time in three games. C.J. Cron will move to first base while Charlie Blackmon returns to be the Rockies' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina idle for Cardinals' matinee Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Molina will grab a seat for the second time in three games. Andrew Knizner will catch for Dakota Hudson and hit ninth. Knizner has a...
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry will bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will lead off the order after batting ninth on Wednesday. He will also move from third to second base in place of an idle Nick Madrigal. McKinstry...
Yardbarker

Rangers Rip Rockies in Denver

Texas slammed Colorado, 16-4, on Wednesday at Coors Field, giving the Rangers a winning road trip and a split with the Rockies. The Rangers (57-67) won three out of four in Minnesota before arriving in Colorado (54-71). Mark Mathias, who started at first base for Texas after being acquired in the Matt Bush trade earlier this month, broke the game open with a three-run triple in the second inning.
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla

The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
Yardbarker

Jordan Montgomery Has Made A Key Change With The Cardinals

Ever since joining the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been a completely different pitcher from when he was with the New York Yankees. Last night was proof enough of that, as Montgomery threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Home run No. 693...
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team

Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
