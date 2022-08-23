Read full article on original website
Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
$7.9 million awarded for Kankakee watershed
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Indiana has announced its awarding $7.9 million for the Kankakee Watershed Initiative. The initiative, led by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), brings together Indiana, Illinois, and more than 43 partners to improve the overall health of the Kankakee and Iroquois watersheds.
Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after CWD found in herd
A Wisconsin deer farm has been struck by chronic wasting disease. Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection officials say the farm in Taylor County had a six-year-old doe test positive for CWD last fall, and the farm was immediately quarantined, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses could leave the farm.
Farmer says Inflation Reduction Act could ease pressure on farm bill
A northwest Illinois farmer says the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act could allow for more funding toward the 2023 Farm Bill. Randy DeSutter of Woodhull tells Brownfield the legislation includes billions of dollars for conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Conservation Stewardship Program. “That will help farmers,...
Wisconsin land rent rates are higher this year
The cost of renting farmland has gone up in most of Wisconsin. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says non-irrigated cropland rent averaged $145 per acre this year. That’s $12 dollars higher than the 2021 average. Lafayette County had the highest cash rents with $235 dollars for non-irrigated acres....
Kelly nominates first Hispanic Kansan for vacancy on state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly nominated a Shawnee County District Court judge to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals who would become the first Hispanic on that appellate court if confirmed by the Kansas Senate. She selected Judge Rachel Pickering, of Topeka, to...
Hundreds of Kansas Prison Staff Positions Still Unfilled
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas prisons are seeing fewer staff vacancies after recent pay increases, but the state’s prisons are still working with hundreds of unfilled positions. Governor Laura Kelly increased pay for corrections employees last year and lawmakers later approved more raises. Kansas Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda...
Kansas Officials Affirm Pyle’s Spot as Independent on Ballot for Governor
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — The Kansas secretary of state’s office certified Thursday that state Sen. Dennis Pyle secured more than the required 5,000 signatures of registered voters to qualify as an independent candidate for governor on the Nov. 8 election. Potential of an insurgent campaign by Pyle, a...
