Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'
Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Clip Of Camille Vasquez Calling Johnny Depp An ‘Abuser’ Goes Viral, But Insider Says It’s Not What It Seems
A snippet from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went viral of Camille Vasquez.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
This Clip of Kaley Cuoco Dancing to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” Is Proof That Shania Twain Moves Us All
This episode of The Big Bang Theory features leading actress, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), feelin’ like a woman, that perpetual Shania Twain effect. The opening of the episode features Cuoco’s character dancing in only a shirt in the kitchen singing along to Shania’s 1997 hit, which may be the most relatable TV moment of all time.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Royalty Brown, 8, Mimics Dad Chris’ Dance Moves & He’s So Proud: ‘Get It Baby’
The countdown is on until the Royalty Brown world tour. The 8-year-old daughter of Chris Brown took another step towards pop stardom on Thursday (July 28) by sharing a video of her mimicking her father’s dance moves. As Chris, 33, and his crew dance along to “Call Me Every Day,” Breezy’s collab with Wizkid, Royalty did her best to keep up – and she did a pretty good job! In fact, Chris himself gave his seal of approval in the comments section. Along with a string of “kiss” emojis,” Chris wrote, “Get it, baby!”
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
