Harry Styles is defending himself against critics who have accused him of “queerbaiting.” “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” the singer told Rolling Stone, when asked about the allegations that he profits off perceived queer aesthetics without identifying with the community. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.” Styles, 28, has had fans split on whether he’s actually “queerbaiting” or simply being himself and dressing how he wants to dress – much like David Bowie and Mick...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO