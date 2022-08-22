Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Michael Jackson Fans Angry As Rolling Stone Calls Harry Styles 'New King Of Pop'
Harry Styles has been named "the new King of Pop" by Rolling Stone UK, a move that received the ire of loyal supporters of the late Michael Jackson, who was famously known as the "King of Pop." The publication released its October/November edition Monday showing the "Story of My Life"...
Michael Jackson’s nephew speaks out after Harry Styles was labelled the new ‘King of Pop’
Michael Jackson’s nephew has spoken out against Harry Styles being coined as the new 'King of Pop'. After Rolling Stone magazine gave the ‘As It Was’ singer the new title, Taj Jackson took to Twitter to make his feelings known. Taj tweeted: “There is no new King...
Harry Styles hits back at ‘queerbaiting’ allegations
Harry Styles is defending himself against critics who have accused him of “queerbaiting.” “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” the singer told Rolling Stone, when asked about the allegations that he profits off perceived queer aesthetics without identifying with the community. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.” Styles, 28, has had fans split on whether he’s actually “queerbaiting” or simply being himself and dressing how he wants to dress – much like David Bowie and Mick...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's
A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
Khloé Kardashian Has Broken Up With Her Finance Boyfriend As Son With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Born
Khloé Kardashian has a lot going on in her life right now, so it doesn’t surprise us to hear that she called things off with her secret private equity investor boyfriend, who she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. According to reports, things between the 38-year-old Good American...
Essence
Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look
Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
