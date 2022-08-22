ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Girls Soccer: Top central Ohio teams navigate personnel changes

Roster turnover is not unique in high school sports. The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team, however, has a little extra in that area this season. The Patriots lost 10 players to graduation from last year’s team, which went 16-2-2, won its first district title since 2017 and captured its first league title since 2015. But the...
