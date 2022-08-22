Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
Lifeguard company wants $20M awarded to drowning victim’s family reduced to $300K
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lifeguard company hired by the city of Myrtle Beach is asking for a new trial and a reduced judgment after a drowning victim’s family was awarded more than $20 million in a case accusing the company of focusing more on renting beach equipment than swimmers’ safety. In court documents, […]
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
wpde.com
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
myhorrynews.com
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach
Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
Tidelands Health expands neurosciences hub at Waccamaw Medical Park West
MURRELLS INLET S.C (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is expanding its neurosciences hub at Waccamaw Medical Park West in Murrells Inlet. The hospital is adding providers who offer a new level of care and treatment for a variety of brain conditions so residents can get treatment locally without having to travel out of the area. Carol […]
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society overwhelmed with owner surrenders
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing. Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
WMBF
Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
myhorrynews.com
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
WMBF
1 injured in single-car crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision. One person was injured and taken to...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
Comments / 1