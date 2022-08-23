ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
CNBC

Stocks end Wednesday higher, Dow and S&P 500 snap three-day slide

Stocks rose Wednesday, snapping a three-day decline in the Dow and the S&P 500, as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.64 points, or 0.18%, to 32,969.23. The S&P 500 climbed 0.29% to 4,140.77, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41% to 12,431.53.
US News and World Report

Salesforce Cuts Revenue Forecast on Forex Hit, Lower IT Spending

(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and "measured" purchases from its customers, sending shares down 6% in extended trading. Analysts had warned that macroeconomic factors such as inflation and slowing U.S. growth could hurt...
The Independent

Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
srnnews.com

Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
Benzinga

Home Depot, Cisco And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
investing.com

Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
US News and World Report

Nvidia Forecasts Sharp Drop in Third-Quarter Sales as Games Drag

(Reuters) -Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast a sharp drop in revenue in the current quarter on the back of a weaker gaming industry, knocking its shares down about 5% in after-hours trading. The company said it expected third quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, down 17% on year,...
Benzinga

Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 4.19% to $144.74 Thursday morning after the company announced its first superconducting quantum computer that fully integrates hardware, software, and applications. What Else?. Baidu Thursday also introduced the world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution that provides access to various quantum chips...
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Down as Investors Eye Slowing Economy

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended down on Tuesday as investors focused on data showing a slowing economy ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The S&P 500 dipped after data showed private-sector business activity in the United States contracted for a second straight...
