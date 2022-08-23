Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 643 Points as Treasury Yields Climb
Stocks sold off sharply Monday as the 10-year Treasury yield continued to climb. The yield on this closely watched government bond jumped 4 basis points to 3.029% – marking its first trip above the 3% threshold since late July. (A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.)
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
CNBC
Stocks end Wednesday higher, Dow and S&P 500 snap three-day slide
Stocks rose Wednesday, snapping a three-day decline in the Dow and the S&P 500, as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.64 points, or 0.18%, to 32,969.23. The S&P 500 climbed 0.29% to 4,140.77, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.41% to 12,431.53.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
US News and World Report
Salesforce Cuts Revenue Forecast on Forex Hit, Lower IT Spending
(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and "measured" purchases from its customers, sending shares down 6% in extended trading. Analysts had warned that macroeconomic factors such as inflation and slowing U.S. growth could hurt...
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
TCS, owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, sees H1 profit drop
MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding's (TCSq.L) first-half net profit dropped to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff said on Wednesday.
Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Extends Slide After $60 Million Cohen Exit, Liquidity Crunch Reports
Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares extended declines Monday, pulling the meme-stock favorite to the lowest levels in three weeks, as investors continue to exit the troubled home goods retailer on the back of last week's $60 million sale by activist investor Ryan Cohen. Cohen's RC Ventures sold all of...
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
Stock Market Today - 8/23: Stocks End Down, Dollar Returns Amid Global Recession Worries
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, following on from the worst single-day decline on Wall Street in two months, as investors continue to favor defensive stocks and risk-free assets amid increasing concerns for a global recession. With economic activity slowing in Europe as the cost of living crisis escalates, and China struggling...
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
The videoconferencing specialist's second-quarter key metrics indicate that it's still having solid success growing its enterprise business.
Home Depot, Cisco And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Alibaba, Nio, JD Jump Over 3%: Hang Seng Tracks Wall Street Cues After Suspended Morning Session
After being suspended on Thursday morning due to a typhoon alert, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.22% in afternoon trade, taking cues from Wall Street as investors turned their attention to the start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding...
investing.com
Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
US News and World Report
Nvidia Forecasts Sharp Drop in Third-Quarter Sales as Games Drag
(Reuters) -Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast a sharp drop in revenue in the current quarter on the back of a weaker gaming industry, knocking its shares down about 5% in after-hours trading. The company said it expected third quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, down 17% on year,...
Are These 2 Gambling Stocks Poised for a Comeback?
While the market still faces significant uncertainty, these companies are worth a closer look.
Why Baidu Shares Are Rising
Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 4.19% to $144.74 Thursday morning after the company announced its first superconducting quantum computer that fully integrates hardware, software, and applications. What Else?. Baidu Thursday also introduced the world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution that provides access to various quantum chips...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Ends Down as Investors Eye Slowing Economy
(Reuters) - Wall Street ended down on Tuesday as investors focused on data showing a slowing economy ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The S&P 500 dipped after data showed private-sector business activity in the United States contracted for a second straight...
