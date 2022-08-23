Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
Digital Trends
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is ridiculously cheap today
Gamers in search of great gaming laptop deals need look no further than Dell today. The computer giant is stepping up with a massive discount on its wildly popular G15 gaming laptop, which you can take home for just $700 right now. This makes for a savings of $469, as the G15 gaming laptop typically goes for $1,169 as built for this deal. This savings can free up some cash for you to scour some of the best gaming monitor deals to pair with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the G15.
Nature.com
New quantum physics, solving puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing N slits simultaneously and quantum oscillator in experiments
This paper discovers new quantum physics, and gives solutions to puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing many slits simultaneously by exact quantum physics expressions. We further show new quantum control, new quantum oscillation, new quantum control experiments and new quantum oscillator being able to be installed in quantum communication network etc. We discover that the ability of a photon to hit electrons out in photoelectric effect is complementarily equivalent to the ability of wave of a photon to simultaneously pass through many slits in wave-particle duality. Objective criterion for distinguishing classical and quantum particles is found, and this paper gives applicable realm of quantum theories and new quantum physics expressions of wave-particle duality. All these studies above should be classified as classical and quantum particles, then classical particle and quantum particle wave cannot and can pass many slits, respectively. This paper discovers wave-particle duality's origin of displaying both wave property from plane wave part of the general Fourier expansion and particle property from the general Fourier expansion coefficients with the particle's global property and spins etc. We give the superposition state representation of wave-particle duality, further find the collapse of the duality superposition state to wave or particle state. The collapsed wave or particle state is related to the measure of wave or particle property. Then, we explain why sometimes it's a wave or a particle. Our achieved results are truly tested, and we discover new measured attractive state and quantum wave collapse velocity expression.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company
The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
CNET
The iPhone 14 Max Could Be the Giant iPhone I've Always Wanted
The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12 Pro Max that came before it, are the largest iPhones Apple has ever made. They're also the most expensive, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,100. But fans of giant phones may have something cheaper to look forward to this fall.
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
