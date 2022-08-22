ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creature Feature: Beau is strong, would love to jump to new home

GODFREY — Beau is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is very playful, affectionate and can be somewhat vocal. He is semi housebroken and has done well in a home with adults and children. He is very strong and loves to jump. He has done well with other dogs at a dog park.
