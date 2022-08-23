ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199 a month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing the carmaker's Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver, who said he's paid $32,000 for the service, shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk promoted constructive criticism in the past, telling people to "especially seek negative...
The Hill

Musk tells Tesla customer not to ‘complain’ about self-driving bugs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a customer not to “complain” about the self-driving bug issues with Tesla vehicles. A Tesla customer on Tuesday posted a series of videos on Twitter showing how the company’s new beta version of its Full Self-Driving service, 10.69, has difficulty making signaled turns, changing driving lanes and other basic tasks.
Benzinga

WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled

For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
The Verge

Tesla wants videos of its cars running over child-sized dummies taken down

Tesla is demanding that an advocacy group remove videos of its vehicles running over child-sized mannequins, escalating the debate over the safety of the company’s Full Self-Driving software. Tesla sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Dawn Project, an anti-Tesla group fronted by software developer Dan O’Dowd. In it, the...
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CNET

Why Tesla Thinks It Will Build Self-Driving Cars Before Everyone Else

Tesla has revealed the AI technology it's created to teach its thousands of cars to drive themselves in the race to revolutionize the transportation industry. The artificial intelligence system, called Dojo and detailed Tuesday at the Hot Chips conference, yokes together hundreds of its D1 chips into hulking "exapods." Their job is to process video from the fleet of Tesla cars on the road today to learn how real-world driving works. That training process is the foundation for the FSD, short for Full Self Driving, that Tesla expects will eventually pilot its cars through freeway interchanges, parking lots and traffic signals.
The Verge

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will connect to Starlink’s new cellular-broadcasting satellites

Elon Musk just announced that the upcoming second-generation Starlink internet satellites include cellular antennas for connections with phones from T-Mobile in the US, and potentially other operators as well. Following the event, he responded to tweets asking whether the connections will work with Tesla’s electric cars, which currently connect to...
deseret.com

Dan O’Dowd calls Elon Musk a ‘crybaby’ after cease-and-desist order

Tesla issued a cease-and-desist order to Dawn Project, a group run by billionaire Dan O’Dowd. The advocacy group has launched a nationwide TV ad campaign claiming Teslas equipped with the beta version of its Full Self-Driving software “will indiscriminately mow down children. Scrutiny of the “safety test” has...
torquenews.com

Tesla: Elon Musk Announces Giga Shanghai's Next Milestone

Tesla has produced more than 3 million vehicles, a third of which were built in China. Elon Musk tweeted this over the weekend. Tesla stock surged higher on Friday and is poised to break the key 200-day moving average. Elon Musk's strategy apparently pays off as he announced yesterday that...
