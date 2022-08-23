Tesla has revealed the AI technology it's created to teach its thousands of cars to drive themselves in the race to revolutionize the transportation industry. The artificial intelligence system, called Dojo and detailed Tuesday at the Hot Chips conference, yokes together hundreds of its D1 chips into hulking "exapods." Their job is to process video from the fleet of Tesla cars on the road today to learn how real-world driving works. That training process is the foundation for the FSD, short for Full Self Driving, that Tesla expects will eventually pilot its cars through freeway interchanges, parking lots and traffic signals.

