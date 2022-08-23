In all my years of watching baseball, Jesse Chavez’s time with the Braves is one of the most peculiar cases I’ve ever covered. A journeyman pitcher for nearly two decades, Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last year after contemplating retirement. A couple of months later, he was in the majors, and the rest is history. Chavez went on to become a critical piece of Atlanta’s bullpen, recording a 2.14 ERA over 33.2 regular season innings. And he was even better in the playoffs, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings.

