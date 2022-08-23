Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Video: High school football coach bloodied in fight while scouting opponent
A Mississippi high school football coach was bloodied after getting into a fight with a fellow spectator at a recent high school football game. The coach in question is Jim Nowell, who is the head coach at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Miss. The Laurel Leader-Call reported about the incident, which took place at a game between Wayne County High and Quitman High on Thursday night. The Leader-Call says fans claimed Nowell smelled of alcohol and was being belligerent. Nowell apparently mocked Wayne County for struggling against Quitman.
Video of moms tackling sons at high school football practice goes viral
Washington Community High School in Peoria, Ill. knows how to build team spirit and community better than anyone. The Washington Panthers football team held a “Mom’s Night” earlier this month. The event is aimed at getting the mothers of the team’s players more acquainted with football. The mothers get the chance to learn about equipment, rules and plays. Oh yeah, they also get the opportunity to partake in a tackling drill.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
19K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0