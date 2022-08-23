Washington Community High School in Peoria, Ill. knows how to build team spirit and community better than anyone. The Washington Panthers football team held a “Mom’s Night” earlier this month. The event is aimed at getting the mothers of the team’s players more acquainted with football. The mothers get the chance to learn about equipment, rules and plays. Oh yeah, they also get the opportunity to partake in a tackling drill.

