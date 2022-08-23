They came for the crime but stayed for the characters, is how the cast and crew of Netflix’s hit series Delhi Crime summarize the outsized success of the show’s first season. Delhi Crime Season 2 follows those same characters – Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, younger cop Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and right-hand man Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) – as they tackle a series of brutal murders of senior citizens in the middle-class neighbourhoods of South Delhi. With US-based indie filmmaker Tanuj Chopra (Punching At The Sun, Staycation) on board as showrunner and director, working with a team of Indian writers, the...

