West Catholic earns week 1 victory over Edwardsburg
West Catholic football took on Edwardsburg Friday at Hope College for the Falcons and Eddies' first game of the season.
hometownnewsnow.com
LaPorte Slicers Fall to Red Devils
(LAPORTE, IN) - Missed opportunities and the inability to stop the Lowell running game cost the Slicers in Friday night’s home opening 21-14 loss to Lowell at Kiwanis Field. La Porte had three trips deep into Lowell territory in the first quarter, losing a fumble, throwing an interception, and coming up short on a 4th down run.
Inside Indiana Business
Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination
A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
abc57.com
Bikers against Predators confront man in Marshall County, man arrested on child solicitation charge
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested by Marshall County deputies after being confronted by the group Bikers against Predators about his inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, deputies were informed that a representative with the group Bikers against Predators was...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman injured in rear-end crash involving a car, horse-drawn buggy
A woman was thrown from a horse-drawn buggy after a rear-end collision east of Goshen. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, near the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 131. A vehicle driven by an 82-year-old man from Goshen was traveling westbound on County...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
harborcountry-news.com
Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
msn.com
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
winonalake.net
Argonne Round Roundabout Construction Update 8/24/22
Ongoing storm sewer work will impact travel lanes on Winona Ave beginning Thursday 08/25/2022 through Friday 08/26/2022. During this portion of the operation flaggers will be utilized as traffic will be restricted to 1 lane on Winona Ave. At the end of each workday traffic will be restored to the normal 2-way operation. An alternate route is suggested to avoid delays. Thank you for your assistance.
inkfreenews.com
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Whitley County officials after a 32-year-old woman died while incarcerated at the county’s jail in 2020. Indiana law firm Wagner Reese, LLP says 32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox...
22 WSBT
Body found near LaPorte County fairgrounds
A badly decomposed body of a man was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found about 12 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Small Road near the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Swanson said...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
22 WSBT
One Day of Beignets At Taste Of The Gardens 2022
Taste of the Gardens at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens is this weekend. Enjoy a gorgeous summer day filled with fine art, live music, and great local food and drinks. Michelle Blandford, owner of All Over Creations, is with us this morning to share some tasty treats, and how she's bringing One Day of Beignets to the event. This event will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 11 am-6 pm. If you would like more information you can visit WellFieldGardens.com or AllOverCreations.com. You can also find them on Facebook at All Over Creations.
