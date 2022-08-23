ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

LaPorte Slicers Fall to Red Devils

(LAPORTE, IN) - Missed opportunities and the inability to stop the Lowell running game cost the Slicers in Friday night’s home opening 21-14 loss to Lowell at Kiwanis Field. La Porte had three trips deep into Lowell territory in the first quarter, losing a fumble, throwing an interception, and coming up short on a 4th down run.
LA PORTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination

A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame, IN
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
msn.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
SOUTH BEND, IN
winonalake.net

Argonne Round Roundabout Construction Update 8/24/22

Ongoing storm sewer work will impact travel lanes on Winona Ave beginning Thursday 08/25/2022 through Friday 08/26/2022. During this portion of the operation flaggers will be utilized as traffic will be restricted to 1 lane on Winona Ave. At the end of each workday traffic will be restored to the normal 2-way operation. An alternate route is suggested to avoid delays. Thank you for your assistance.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
22 WSBT

Body found near LaPorte County fairgrounds

A badly decomposed body of a man was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found about 12 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Small Road near the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Swanson said...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
KNOX, IN
22 WSBT

One Day of Beignets At Taste Of The Gardens 2022

Taste of the Gardens at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens is this weekend. Enjoy a gorgeous summer day filled with fine art, live music, and great local food and drinks. Michelle Blandford, owner of All Over Creations, is with us this morning to share some tasty treats, and how she's bringing One Day of Beignets to the event. This event will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 11 am-6 pm. If you would like more information you can visit WellFieldGardens.com or AllOverCreations.com. You can also find them on Facebook at All Over Creations.
ELKHART, IN
