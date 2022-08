As the fall semester kicks off, the College of Education and Health Professions' executive leadership team reflects several role changes. "I'm happy to be working with so many amazing leaders who have accepted new positions for the upcoming school year and those who are continuing to serve on our leadership team," said Kate Mamiseishvili, the college's interim dean. "We have a wonderful team of people who care deeply about our students, faculty and staff. We all look forward to the possibilities that our WE CARE initiative will bring to our college. It's going to be a great year."

