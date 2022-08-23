Read full article on original website
Target fudge-covered animal crackers recalled
A recall has been issued for animal cookies sold at Target as they may have been contaminated with metal, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
yankodesign.com
This innovative home exercise equipment integrates a punching bag, smart speaker and interactive illumination technology
The COVID-19 pandemic definitely taught us one thing – that health is wealth, And, now that gyms have opened up, our workout routines have finally achieved a certain semblance of normalcy! However, if you’re still a bit of a lazy bum (like me), and actually landing up at the gym can feel like a task on most days, then BOOM may be the product for you. Designed by Shuxian Hong, Boom is a smart boxing bag meant to bring the workout experience to your home. It integrates a punching bag, a smart speaker, and interactive illumination technology into a streamlined boxing experience, designed specifically for your home.
technologynetworks.com
Physical Activity May Play Greater Role Than Genes in Longevity
Previous research has shown that low physical activity and greater time spent sitting are associated with a higher risk of death. Does risk change if a person is genetically predisposed to live a long life?. That is the question researchers at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human...
natureworldnews.com
Milk Teeth is Linked to Weight Gain During Adolescent Years: New Study
Milk teeth or primary teeth in humans have been accounted for weight gain, according to a new study led by the United Kingdom. Researchers at the University of Kent found that the so-called dental biorhythm is associated with adding an extra pound/s on a person, regardless of gender, during adolescent years.
MindBodyGreen
Daily Movement May Be More Significant For Longevity Than Genetics, Says New Study
When it comes to living a long and healthy life, there are more than just a few factors at play. Diet and exercise may be the first to come to mind, but your supplement routine, genetic makeup, and even sleep can all play into how long your life will be (of course, there are no guarantees, but you get the point.) So which of these components plays the most significant role in longevity? Well, a new study may have the answer.
healio.com
Home-based strength training program improves exercise capacity in patients with COPD
A 12-month, home-based exercise program improved exercise capacity and patient-perceived fitness in adults with COPD but did not affect dyspnea, according to new data published in Chest. “Home-based programs became increasingly popular in the last years and complement traditional center-based inpatient and outpatient [pulmonary rehabilitation],” Anja Frei, PhD, of the...
