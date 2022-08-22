ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WAPT

Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute

JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson.  The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall.  Local assistance might be […]
WAPT

Mississippi residents clean up after flooding prompts rescues, evacuations

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents across the metro are cleaning up after record rainfall spawned widespread flooding. Emergency officials will continue to assess damage on Thursday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local emergency in response to the threat "of minor to moderate river flash-flooding" which could cause damage to roads and bridges.
WAPT

Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
WAPT

Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
rtands.com

Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment

Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
WLBT

Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
