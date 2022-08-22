Read full article on original website
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
U.S. Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District celebrates 149 years
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District commemorated 149 years of service to the nation and recognized distinguished personnel service with Founder’s Day at district headquarters on Aug. 18. Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein recognized 154 employees with five to 45 years of service. This year’s special...
Possible resolution in sight in garbage pickup dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — A settlement is in the works between the Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba over the garbage pickup contract with Richard's Disposal. There is a settlement conference scheduled for Friday to find a resolution to a dispute that has been ongoing for months. Richard's...
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
Jackson mayor declares local emergency due to flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a local emergency due the risk of flash flooding in Jackson. The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash flooding, threat of structural damage, and obstruction to roadways and bridges. There is the possibility of additional excessive rainfall. Local assistance might be […]
Mississippi residents clean up after flooding prompts rescues, evacuations
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents across the metro are cleaning up after record rainfall spawned widespread flooding. Emergency officials will continue to assess damage on Thursday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local emergency in response to the threat "of minor to moderate river flash-flooding" which could cause damage to roads and bridges.
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
HYDE-SMITH STRESSES NEED FOR YAZOO BACKWATER PUMPS TO FEDS MEETING IN VICKSBURG
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HYDE-SMITH STRESSES NEED FOR YAZOO BACKWATER PUMPS TO FEDS MEETING IN VICKSBURG. Interagency Working Group Convenes in Miss. to Learn More...
Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment
Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
Two men, one woman struck by gunfire in Jackson Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to police, two men and one woman were allegedly struck by gunfire Thursday morning while walking on a side street near a paint and body shop on the 3100 block of Terry Road. Frederick Johnson, 17, was shot multiple times. Jackson Perbivs, 33, was shot...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
