Bridgeport, CT

Jocelyn Sykes to Once Again Be Featured in Bright Lights of Broadway

Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. This is the second straight year Jocelyn has received this honor. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children,...
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
Bigger, Stronger Indians Poised for Another Successful Year; Season Starts Tonight at Home Against B-U

Three years ago when Bridgeport High School moved back up to Class AAA, the subject of size was a hot topic. No matter how one looks at it, BHS is simply one of the smallest Class AAA schools when it comes to roster size and student population. That's a factor nobody on the Indians can control. Yet, it's also not one that has prevented success.
BHS Defeats B-U, 63-7, In Season Opener

Phil Reed's move from blocking back to the one in the backfield that would see him get more carries in Bridgeport's single wing offense was expected to be a smooth transition. The senior standout lived up to every bit of those expectations, posting a career-high 133 yards on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

