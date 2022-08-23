Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident Ronald Eagle to Once Again Lead Area Head for the Hills Festival that Aids Veterans
The Head for the Hills Festival will soon kick off its second year. The festival, sponsored by S&P Harley Davidson of Williamstown and the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, is built around offering one of life’s most important things to Veterans. “That is the joy of living and...
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Harrison County's Citizen of the Year is in Bridgeport and is Most Likely Out Doing Good Deeds
When you write about someone who just happens to be alive and well, the standard mode of operation is to talk to that person. After all, it does give a little bit of insight into the person in question. If the person you are tying to talk to is Lisa...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Veteran, Youth Sports Advocate, and Local Business Owner, Larry L. Atha, Passes Away at 71
Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Kathryn A. (Life) Atha, whom...
connect-bridgeport.com
Jocelyn Sykes to Once Again Be Featured in Bright Lights of Broadway
Jocelyn Sykes of Martinsburg will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. This is the second straight year Jocelyn has received this honor. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Compton Park 1987 Aerial View and Visit with Shinnston Junior High's 1950 Basketball Team
Look familiar? This is an aerial view of Compton Park, as well as portion of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church and the surrounding neighborhood, believed to be from 1987. As you can see, there have been a multitude of changes since this photo was taken. This is a photo of Shinnston...
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Tribe Football Weapon Responsible for Winning History Often a Friday Night Spectator
Past coaches from Wayne Jamison to current Coach Tyler Phares have long talked about just how important players coming out for the first time their senior season are to helping the team continue its run of success. The last two coaches, Phares as well as John Cole, have pointed to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom
Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in a gallery below. This will be the first of two galleries. Keep an eye out for second gallery in the upcoming days. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
connect-bridgeport.com
Bigger, Stronger Indians Poised for Another Successful Year; Season Starts Tonight at Home Against B-U
Three years ago when Bridgeport High School moved back up to Class AAA, the subject of size was a hot topic. No matter how one looks at it, BHS is simply one of the smallest Class AAA schools when it comes to roster size and student population. That’s a factor nobody on the Indians can control. Yet, it’s also not one that has prevented success.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Defeats B-U, 63-7, In Season Opener
Phil Reed’s move from blocking back to the one in the backfield that would see him get more carries in Bridgeport’s single wing offense was expected to be a smooth transition. The senior standout lived up to every bit of those expectations, posting a career-high 133 yards on...
