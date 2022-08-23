Read full article on original website
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
westseattleblog.com
Water woes in West Seattle
Blaughw August 25, 2022 (2:08 pm) This isn’t very far from the sewer issues a few months back. Edit: Oh, WSB posted an update on that last week. Well this is interesting… I’d think any planned work on the sewer that required a freshwater shutoff would have been made known to customers. I hope this isn’t a bigger issue.
westseattleblog.com
Options for your West Seattle Thursday
(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns) Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. WADING POOLS, SPRAYPARK OPEN: The city plans to open the still-operating wading pools, including< Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open as usual, 11 am-8 pm.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday
(West Seattle sunflower, photographed by Tom Trulin) Here’s our daily list of what’s happening in West Seattle, mostly from our Event Calendar:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Hope Lutheran School (42nd SW/SW Oregon in The Junction). DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOLS: Gates planned for West Seattle High School parking lot
Sherman Olsen August 24, 2022 (4:23 pm) That’s great news. I live more than half a mile away and I’m tired of hearing the squealing tires in the night–I hate to think what it’s been like to live closer. Jennifer August 24, 2022 (4:54 pm) Fantastic...
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle attempts to entice workers from remote settings with a revitalized atmosphere
While Seattle’s recovery efforts downtown are in full swing for businesses and tourism to flourish at a pre-pandemic level, workers returning to the office and foot traffic remain well below expectation. While remote-based employment became a popular solution for working through a pandemic, Jon Scholes, President and CEO of...
KOMO News
Weekend traffic gridlock in Seattle area likely with lane closures set for I-5, SR 520
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation is calling this weekend a double whammy with planned closures expected for two major Seattle-area highways. State Route 520 will be shut down over Lake Washington, starting Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 p.m. and lasting until Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Want to order a ‘Reunited’ T-shirt?
Remember the West Seattle Bridge reopening design contest won by Susie Perry‘s “Reunited”? Now you can get it on a T-shirt. The commemorative T-shirt is available in short sleeves or long sleeves, with a short-sleeve kids’ option, in a variety of sizes. Order by this Friday so your shirt(s) can be available in the first batch that’ll be ready for pickup at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) September 9th, 10th, 11th (11 am-2 pm). Organizers explain, “Proceeds from the shirt sales will go back into the West Seattle community, distributed by two local nonprofit organizations: the West Seattle Junction Association and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce.” If you’re not ready to buy one now, they are expecting to order another batch in the third week of September and say other options such as a hoodie version might be available then, depending on how demand goes in the first wave. To order a T-shirt now, just go here.
westseattleblog.com
Your chance to show SDOT’s new director around
Though Greg Spotts has yet to be confirmed as SDOT director, he starts work – initially as interim director – in a few weeks, and SDOT is already inviting people/organizations to request the opportunity to take him on a tour. (When Mayor Bruce Harrell introduced him last month, Spotts said he intended to start with a “listening tour,” and this is apparently the first step.) Spotts gave a short self-introductory speech to the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee last week; you can see it here, 16 minutes into the meeting. If you want to be part of a tour, here’s how to send your request.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police to resume regular community meetings
It’s been many months since the last general community meeting with Southwest Precinct police leadership, under the auspices of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council. Just got word that the meetings will be revived, starting next month. The anouncement is from the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:
The Stranger
Give Me a Parking Ticket
When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
Coming in September: westbound I-90 down to 1 lane in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah will want to plan ahead next month during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work will begin at...
publicola.com
Cascading Construction Errors Add New Delays to Light Rail Expansion
Shoddy workmanship, the concrete workers’ strike, and the collapse of an embankment in Kent will delay the opening of the regional light rail expansion by a year or more, Sound Transit staff told agency board members on Thursday. The board already knew that a light rail extension linking Seattle to the Eastside across Lake Washington was behind schedule because of issues with concrete plinths, or track supports, installed by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman, but learned more details last week about both that construction snafu and other issues that will contribute to delays throughout the project.
q13fox.com
Lake Washington sewage spill closes multiple beaches
LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. - King County officials are warning people to not swim or go into the water at several beaches and parks on Lake Washington after a sewage spill Monday morning. The county said the waters could make people and pets sick. The following beaches are closed:. Gene Coulon.
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Seattle Folklórico Festival at Westcrest Park
Another big event in West Seattle this Saturday! We’ve already previewed the Admiral Junction Funktion and Lowrider Block Party street-closing events, Now we have word of the Seattle Folklórico Festival, 11 am-4 pm Saturday at Westcrest Park [map]. It’s hosted by the youth folkloric-dance group Joyas Mestizas, whose members also will perform, along with other groups – here’s the list/schedule:
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, August 24th. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Spot repaving work...
westseattleblog.com
Sweets, stories, games, giving, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Tigridia – photo sent by Waikikigirl) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Roxhill Elementary (EC Hughes) (34th/Holden). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm...
Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan
The Washington State Transportation Commission has decided to move forward with its plan to reduce tolls over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by 75 cents, with a higher reduction for vehicles with more than three axels despite pushback from the community. At the previous commission meeting in July, the committee unveiled...
