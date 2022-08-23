Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
Sea Coast Echo
Professional women's group honors Hancock residents
The Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Network last week hosted its 2022 Woman of Achievement Awards at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino in Bay St. Louis, honoring several Hancock County residents. The organization, which aims to unite professional women and provide leadership skills and networking opportunities, is based in Biloxi...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle
You’re invited to dip your paddles into one of South Mississippi’s greatest treasures: the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is set for October 22nd, but time is running out to take advantage of early registration fees. Kristi Ducote with the Pascagoula Paddle Battle Committee is in...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
bslshoofly.com
What's Up, Waveland? September 2022
New contributor and Waveland resident Bruce Northridge shares info about five upcoming events in Waveland, a Highway 90 development report that’s under consideration by Aldermen, and upcoming city elections. - by Bruce Northridge. Highway 90 Corridor Development Plan. During a special Waveland Aldermen’s meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Bob...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
wxxv25.com
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Fire Department applies for grant to improve outreach program
After a meeting at City Hall on Monday, the Biloxi Fire Department has been approved to apply for a $2,500 grant from the Walmart Foundation. If chosen for the grant, the fire department will use the funds to improve its outreach program to help improve mental health of the firefighters.
WJTV.com
Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
wxxv25.com
Local police departments holding fundraiser to benefit six-year-old battling brain tumor
So many people are rooting for Hendrix, the six-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. His parents are both police officers in South Mississippi. Both departments are pulling together to do what they can to help Hendrix and his family through their journey. Captain Patrick Craig from the...
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 3 disturbances in Atlantic; 1 is heading for Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday afternoon were tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic as the tropics enter what has historically been the busiest time of the season. It is too early to tell if any could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
