Waveland, MS

wxxv25.com

Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers

Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Professional women's group honors Hancock residents

The Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Network last week hosted its 2022 Woman of Achievement Awards at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino in Bay St. Louis, honoring several Hancock County residents. The organization, which aims to unite professional women and provide leadership skills and networking opportunities, is based in Biloxi...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle

You’re invited to dip your paddles into one of South Mississippi’s greatest treasures: the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is set for October 22nd, but time is running out to take advantage of early registration fees. Kristi Ducote with the Pascagoula Paddle Battle Committee is in...
PASCAGOULA, MS
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Waveland, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
bslshoofly.com

What's Up, Waveland? September 2022

New contributor and Waveland resident Bruce Northridge shares info about five upcoming events in Waveland, a Highway 90 development report that’s under consideration by Aldermen, and upcoming city elections. ​- by Bruce Northridge. Highway 90 Corridor Development Plan. During a special Waveland Aldermen’s meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Bob...
WAVELAND, MS
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Coast residents prepare for river flooding

When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Fire Department applies for grant to improve outreach program

After a meeting at City Hall on Monday, the Biloxi Fire Department has been approved to apply for a $2,500 grant from the Walmart Foundation. If chosen for the grant, the fire department will use the funds to improve its outreach program to help improve mental health of the firefighters.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Friendship Oak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifty-three years ago last week, Hurricane Camille made landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. One of Camille’s survivors has survived over 500 years of storms. I visited the Gulf Park campus of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Long Beach. The campus is where the Friendship Oak is growing. The tree survived Camille in a couple of ways.
LONG BEACH, MS
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor

K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
LONG BEACH, MS
96.5 KVKI

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS

