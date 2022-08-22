Read full article on original website
Yeezys, Adidas and Nike sneakers worth up to $20 million to be sold off after fraud scheme bust
Federal prosecutors are being tasked with the sell off of millions of dollars worth of exclusive sneakers from the downfall of the "Bernie Madoff of Sneakers" Almost a month after one of the biggest names in sneaker resale was accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, federal prosecutors are now being tasked with selling off millions of dollars worth of exclusive stock.
sneakernews.com
Exclusive Access For The Nike Dunk Low By You Goes Out At 10:45 AM ET
Arguably Nike’s most popular silhouette, the Dunk Low has amassed a sizable catalog of colorways since its return a few years ago. And though replete with many a coveted pair, the shoe’s releases are not exempt from criticism, with sneakerheads the world over often chiming in with their two cents. Today, thankfully, these aspiring sneaker designers will be able to prove their chops as Exclusive Access for the Nike Dunk Low By You will be going live at 10:45 AM ET.
Hypebae
Supreme x Nike Are Restocking Their Collaborative Air Force 1
Back in 2020, Supreme and Nike joined forces to rework the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, adding the iconic Box Logo to the laterals. Later in 2021, the duo reprised the collaboration by introducing a “Wheat” iteration to join the “Triple Black” and “Triple White” colorways. Now, for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the two brands are set to bring back the coveted release in all three versions.
