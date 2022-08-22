ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
The Spun

Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense

We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet

As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach. Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.
Boston Globe

4 thoughts on the Patriots as the preseason winds down

Commentary on roster depth, the No. 1 cornerback spot, and the obligatory thoughts on the team's play-calling. Four downs’ worth of thoughts on the state of the Patriots, because no gimmick is too basic for this space …. · This is Bill Belichick’s 23d training camp as Patriots coach,...
NBC Sports

Edelman, Eli Manning have comical discussion about Super Bowl XLII

Julian Edelman wasn't with the New England Patriots for their crushing Super Bowl XLII loss to the New York Giants, but he still came to his former team's defense in a conversation with ex-Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning recently appeared as a guest on Edelman's new podcast, Games With Names....
