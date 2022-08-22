Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots and NFL ICON Bill Belichick talked moments ago from his team's joint practices at the Las Vegas Raiders
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on
Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense
We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the New England Patriots for a couple of joint practice sessions, now it’s time to see if they are able to keep the momentum going into their final preseason game. At Raider Maven, we’re going deep at the Raiders next final preseason opponent, the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet
As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach. Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.
Boston Globe
4 thoughts on the Patriots as the preseason winds down
Commentary on roster depth, the No. 1 cornerback spot, and the obligatory thoughts on the team's play-calling. Four downs’ worth of thoughts on the state of the Patriots, because no gimmick is too basic for this space …. · This is Bill Belichick’s 23d training camp as Patriots coach,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total) Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total) Yes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) No: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total) Win AFC North +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Win AFC: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410...
