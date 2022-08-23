Read full article on original website
Mace used to break up fight between students at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown Friday morning following a fight between students. Six students were involved in the fight, the district told WAND News. An ambulance responded to the school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight. All of...
Operation Obstacle - September 24, 2022
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College and VA Illiana are teaming up for the second annual Operation Obstacle: The Race To End Veteran Suicide. It is scheduled for September 24, 2022 at 10 am on the Richland campus in Decatur. It’s an alarming statistic. Seventeen veterans take their...
Man gets 6 years for attacking two people with a hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he attacked two people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on a domestic battery charge. On February 24, Sutton violently attacked two people with a hammer as they were returning home...
Serial abuser sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic attack
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man with four prior domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for yet another domestic attack. Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced for domestic battery. He was sentenced as a class two felon due to his prior convictions.
Convicted felon sentenced to 10.5 years for possession of a weapon
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after he fired multiple shots last year in Danville. Corlando Lewis, formerly of Danville, was identified as the person who fired shots around 11:00 a.m. on April 4, 2021 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Macon County animal shelter needs more people
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County animal shelter is nearing capacity. They have not had to euthanize any animals, but they have been asking owners to delay surrendering their pets because of space. At this time last year, the shelter had on-hundred less animals then they do now. Shelter...
