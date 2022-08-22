Read full article on original website
rockathletics.com
Rock XC set for Alumni Race Saturday
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University cross country teams will unofficially open the 2022 season Saturday with the SRU Alumni XC Race, competing against alumni in a 5,000-meter exhibition race on campus. The race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. by the entrance to the soccer...
rockathletics.com
Rock set to start season at Fairmont State Classic
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University volleyball team will play four matches over two days to start the 2022 season this weekend against Salem, Ursuline, Walsh and Fairmont State at the Fairmont State Volleyball Classic. Slippery Rock officially begins the year 1 p.m. Friday against Salem followed by...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
rockathletics.com
Rock beats West Virginia Wesleyan, 2-1
BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – The Slippery Rock University women's team opened the 2022 regular season Thursday with a 2-1 road victory against West Virginia Wesleyan College at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. Goals by Ashley Rea and Jaime Dermotta proved to be the difference for Slippery Rock in its win over...
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
rockathletics.com
Rock falls to Walsh, 4-1
NORTH CANTON, Ohio – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team fell, 4-1, on the road at Walsh University Thursday in its 2022 season opener. With the non-conference loss, The Rock's record moves to 0-1 overall to open the year while Walsh improves to 1-0. Slippery Rock's scoring was produced byRamses Minaya who netted what would be SRU's lone goal of the contest after a corner kick attempt in the 69th minute. Minaya closed the night with three shots, two of which were on goal.
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
restaurantclicks.com
The Best BYOB Restaurants in Pittsburgh
There is no shortage of delicious places to eat breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner in Pittsburgh. Many neighborhoods within Pittsburgh reflect the ethnic heritages of their first residents, including Italian, Polish, Jewish, and African segments. Most BYOB restaurants attach an additional fee for bringing in your alcoholic beverages. A corkage...
insideradio.com
Friday Night Lights: KDKA Pittsburgh Airs High School Football.
After experimenting with a high school basketball game of the week last year, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) will broadcast high school football games on Friday nights throughout the season. “People here say all the time that high school sports mean so much to communities and they are basically the...
$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
wtae.com
High school football scores: Week 0
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action Sports has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you the scores of high school football games from the WPIAL and Pittsburgh's City League. Scroll down for the full list, or tap here if you are using the WTAE mobile app. If you...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
butlerradio.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
scenicstates.com
5 Excellent Wineries to Tour Around Lake Erie
Living in Pittsburgh for nearly all of my life, I’ve had the pleasure of checking out the wineries at Lake Erie on more than one occasion. Sure, it’s not Sonoma Valley, but you’d be surprised at the quality of the wines you can find here, plus you can sample the super unique ice wine.
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Mohawk school district returns to class amid hazing allegations against a high school football team
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The first day of school for Mohawk students in Lawrence County was a difficult one. The JV and Varsity football team seasons are on hold. Games and events are canceled, and rumors are swirling. “It’s shocking you know, to hear that things like that are...
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
