Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX43.com
Waynesboro excited to keep momentum rolling
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — If there's one team excited about a new season, it's Waynesboro. As we're just two days away a brand new season. Waynesboro looks to pick up where they left off. The Indians picked up their first district playoff win in program history in the first round against Daniel Boone and scored a nine and three record.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Golfers place 5th at SC
Chambersburg places 5th: The Trojans got a good round from Jacob Bassham, but ended up in fifth place on Tuesday in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match at Centre Hills in State College. Bassham recorded three birdies in his round (Nos. 2, 3 and 11), but a big number on No....
echo-pilot.com
Week 1 preview and predictions: Playoff rematches highlight opening slate of football
The 2022 football season is finally here, and the schedule makers gave us some very intriguing matchups to open the year. There’s plenty of question marks surrounding the Franklin County teams this season, and we might have some answers to these questions right at the start. Three of the...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: 2 girls place high in golf match
2 Trojans place in top 6: The Mid Penn Conference held a girls golf match at Manada G.C. on Wednesday and a pair of girls from Chambersburg did well. Emily Rensch shot an 89 to capture third place in the field of 35 golfers. Rensch, who shot nines of 46-43, managed to post four pars on the back side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesportspage.blog
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Greencastle hopes athletic team equals wins
Greencastle is celebrating Old Home Week this year, which means plenty of natives are back in town. Devin McCauley, the Blue Devils’ football coach, knows a lot of those folks. Invariably, they will ask him how the team is going to fare this year. “Maybe 50 times a day,”...
whopam.com
Nolensville Beats Hagerstown To Advance In LLWS
(South Williamsport, PA) — Nolensville is moving on in the Little League World Series after beating Hagerstown from Indiana. Bo Daniel drove in a pair of runs while Trent McNeil pitched five innings and allowed one earned run in the 5-2 win. The team is back in action tomorrow as the tournament continues in Williamsport.
thesportspage.blog
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher than predictions
Preseason publications have not been kind to the Chambersburg football team. The Trojans were 2-8 in 2021 and did not record a win in the brutal Mid Penn Commonwealth Division. And that’s about where most expect Chambersburg to finish again this fall. But there is reason to believe that...
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
Mercersburg, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The McConnellsburg High School soccer team will have a game with James Buchanan High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. McConnellsburg High SchoolJames Buchanan High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Hollidaysburg wins 10-0 over Indiana, plays Texas Wednesday
UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday evening against Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Middletown cancels football season due to widespread hazing
Middletown Area School District has canceled its 2022 football season amid the hazing scandal.
Welcome back: Gettysburg football talks return to Mid-Penn after eight years away
PennLive High School Football Media Day 2022 — Eight years is a long time—especially in high school football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
echo-pilot.com
21 years later, Greencastle to remember Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks
Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. is organizing a 9/11 Weekend of Unity to commemorate the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “If you are of a certain age, we certainly remember that day, where we were ... our thoughts, concerns … and the sacrifices made that day and in the past 21 years,” Thomas said.
campussafetymagazine.com
2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations
Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Comments / 0