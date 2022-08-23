ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

FOX43.com

Waynesboro excited to keep momentum rolling

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — If there's one team excited about a new season, it's Waynesboro. As we're just two days away a brand new season. Waynesboro looks to pick up where they left off. The Indians picked up their first district playoff win in program history in the first round against Daniel Boone and scored a nine and three record.
WAYNESBORO, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Golfers place 5th at SC

Chambersburg places 5th: The Trojans got a good round from Jacob Bassham, but ended up in fifth place on Tuesday in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match at Centre Hills in State College. Bassham recorded three birdies in his round (Nos. 2, 3 and 11), but a big number on No....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: 2 girls place high in golf match

2 Trojans place in top 6: The Mid Penn Conference held a girls golf match at Manada G.C. on Wednesday and a pair of girls from Chambersburg did well. Emily Rensch shot an 89 to capture third place in the field of 35 golfers. Rensch, who shot nines of 46-43, managed to post four pars on the back side.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Greencastle hopes athletic team equals wins

Greencastle is celebrating Old Home Week this year, which means plenty of natives are back in town. Devin McCauley, the Blue Devils’ football coach, knows a lot of those folks. Invariably, they will ask him how the team is going to fare this year. “Maybe 50 times a day,”...
GREENCASTLE, PA
whopam.com

Nolensville Beats Hagerstown To Advance In LLWS

(South Williamsport, PA) — Nolensville is moving on in the Little League World Series after beating Hagerstown from Indiana. Bo Daniel drove in a pair of runs while Trent McNeil pitched five innings and allowed one earned run in the 5-2 win. The team is back in action tomorrow as the tournament continues in Williamsport.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
thesportspage.blog

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher than predictions

Preseason publications have not been kind to the Chambersburg football team. The Trojans were 2-8 in 2021 and did not record a win in the brutal Mid Penn Commonwealth Division. And that’s about where most expect Chambersburg to finish again this fall. But there is reason to believe that...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 10-0 over Indiana, plays Texas Wednesday

UPDATE: After a 10-0 win against Hagerstown, Indiana on Tuesday, Hollidaysburg will take the field again Wednesday evening against Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region champion) That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. That game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

21 years later, Greencastle to remember Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. is organizing a 9/11 Weekend of Unity to commemorate the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “If you are of a certain age, we certainly remember that day, where we were ... our thoughts, concerns … and the sacrifices made that day and in the past 21 years,” Thomas said.
GREENCASTLE, PA
campussafetymagazine.com

2 Pa. High School Football Teams Face Hazing Allegations

Two Pennsylvania high school football teams are being investigated for separate hazing incidents that occurred in the same week. Middletown Area High School’s football team is being investigated over an August 11 hazing incident. According to a statement released by Middletown Area School District Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter, during...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

