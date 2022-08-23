Read full article on original website
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
Celebration and food drive will be hosted at Patriot Park
VICTORIA, Texas – Rise Above It Group will host a two night event at Patriot Park Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. The event focuses on community service programs that need more help or awareness. City, state and government agencies will offer information and resources. Also, the event will host a job fair and food drop-off.
Victtec corporation decided to make Victoria its new home.
VICTORIA, Texas – Victtec makes fabricated parts for excavators and other earth moving equipment. Victtec’s offices are on Lone Tree road right across from Caterpillar. The mayor of Victoria said it’s a beneficial partnership. “It’s going to bring 20 jobs to Victoria, which will expand upon the...
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
Turkey trots across town prior to capture, release
When it comes to turkeys, most people are familiar with the ones you find on your plate at Thanksgiving dinner. A trip to the area liquor store might even yield the existence of a Wild Turkey in liquid form. But in a rare occurrence, Port Lavaca residents spotted our community’s...
Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians. The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy. You can submit an...
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
All lanes of US 181 shut down near Karnes City due to crash involving multiple 18 wheelers, TxDOT says
KARNES CITY, Texas — A crash involving three 18-wheelers has shut down all lanes of US 181 north of Karnes City, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area all together and find an alternate route. Use caution if you must...
Spirit Halloween Will Back at the Old Bealls in Victoria Mall
We are just about 2 and half months away from Halloween, which means Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors soon. Spirit Halloween will open its doors in late August and will be back at the Old Bealls location at the Victoria Mall. The official opening date will drop the same day the store opens. So get ready! The Spirit Halloween season will run through November 2nd.
$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington
This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
Looking for a Real Life Haunted House for Halloween
If you are a fan of Halloween this story is for you. The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! Time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Still no cause on massive grass fire near Aransas Pass
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon along TX 35 Bypass between Rockport and Aransas Pass. Approximately 75 firefighters from several different agencies were needed on-scene.
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
Ever Engineering brings new housing to Beeville
Beeville has a new housing development to look forward to from Ever Engineering. The site of the old Thomas Jefferson Intermediate School is currently the epicenter of a new housing development. This new development can be seen at 701 E. Hayes St. Richie Mendoza, a project engineer for Ever Engineering,...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
Riverside Park Will Be Home to Victoria’s First Dog Park Spring 2023
Crossroads, you asked and Victoria Parks and Recreation delivered!. For all of us who begged for a dog park in Victoria, the Victoria Parks and Recreation will treat us, and our fur babies, to our first dog park in Spring 2023!. Thanks to a myriad of support for a dog-friendly...
Maze Season Kicks Off Next Month For Rocky Creek and J Welch
The Rocky Creek Maze is back for its sixteenth season. The 2022 season will kick off on Friday, September 30th, and will run through November 20th. Come get lost in their 8-acre corn maze, slip down our giant family hay slide, learn about the history of our dairy farm on the hayride, pick your perfect pumpkin, and so much more, and if you dare head out to their Haunted Maze. I always love going at the beginning of the season because the paths are untouched and make the maze a little bit harder.
Cuero ISD receives A rating, board proposes tax rate
Cuero ISD’s Board of Trustees gathered together last Thursday, Aug. 18, for their regular monthly meeting. The short and sweet meeting was called to order at precisely 6:00 p.m. and had adjourned by 6:20 p.m. The public meeting centered around discussing and proposing the budget and proposed tax rate.
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Check Out The Pics; Our Backpack Celebration Was So Much Fun
One of the coolest things about being a DJ in the Crossroads community is getting to partner with like-minded businesses and people who truly believe in the magic of giving back. Last weekend's Backpack Celebration was once again EPIC and that is in part to Toyota of Victoria for their sponsorship support.
