The Rocky Creek Maze is back for its sixteenth season. The 2022 season will kick off on Friday, September 30th, and will run through November 20th. Come get lost in their 8-acre corn maze, slip down our giant family hay slide, learn about the history of our dairy farm on the hayride, pick your perfect pumpkin, and so much more, and if you dare head out to their Haunted Maze. I always love going at the beginning of the season because the paths are untouched and make the maze a little bit harder.

MOULTON, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO