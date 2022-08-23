Did you know that ALS patients in advanced stages of the disease spend as much as $.9.00 a mile for transportation? That’s why ALS of Michigan established the Thomas Worford Jr. Transportation program to help defray transportation costs of ALS patients. The program helps transport ALS patients and their families to non-emergency medical appointments and patient services. The Thomas Worford Jr. Transportation program is only eligible to ALS patients. This program is in honor of Thomas who passed away from ALS in 2019.

