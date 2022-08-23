Read full article on original website
Daily Briefs
Whitmer appoints Bradley Cobb to 3rd Circuit bench. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Plan presented to guide judiciary into the future
The Michigan Judicial Council (MJC) recently released a strategic agenda and operational plan to help Michigan’s judicial branch become more innovative, effective and inclusive. The MJC Strategic Agenda (2022-25) frames a long-term vision for the third branch that will be periodically retooled to reflect future conditions and needs. The...
3 Michigan Law students receive awards for scholarly papers
Papers about artificial intelligence in election administration, food additive regulation, and cyberweapon arms control recently received Michigan Law awards. Sarah Bender, a rising 3L, received the inaugural Paul R. Dimond Prize, established by Paul Dimond, '69, to recognize the best scholarly work in civil rights, constitutional law, or judicial review. Bender received a $5,000 prize.
Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan decision
DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court...
Program helps state residents regain driving privileges
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General, and community partners recently launched a new round of Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses take steps to restore their driving privileges. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the program “makes state government accessible to...
ALS of Michigan introduces Thomas Worford, Jr. transportation programTitle
Did you know that ALS patients in advanced stages of the disease spend as much as $.9.00 a mile for transportation? That’s why ALS of Michigan established the Thomas Worford Jr. Transportation program to help defray transportation costs of ALS patients. The program helps transport ALS patients and their families to non-emergency medical appointments and patient services. The Thomas Worford Jr. Transportation program is only eligible to ALS patients. This program is in honor of Thomas who passed away from ALS in 2019.
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit Wednesday, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
Michigan regional unemployment rates decrease in July
Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates fell in 11 Michigan labor market areas over the month, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan’s labor market was stable in July,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic...
