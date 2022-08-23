ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalnews.com

Oakland County, MDARD responding to invasive spotted lanternfly

(Photo courtesy of MDARD) The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is working with Oakland County to limit the spread of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a small population of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. This is the first confirmed case of live spotted lanternfly in Michigan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit Wednesday, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Whitmer appoints Bradley Cobb to 3rd Circuit bench. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Linguist: Student explores career options including civil rights

Tiffany Harvey’s interest with Asian culture started from elementary school, with anime and Japanese—but when arrived at high school she found only Chinese language classes offered. “Surprisingly, I found Chinese language and culture fascinating, and was entranced by writing with pictures—or Hanzi,” she says. “I found myself wanting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy