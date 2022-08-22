Read full article on original website
Related
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Comments / 0