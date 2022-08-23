ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

No scoring allowed: Mechanicsburg pushes past Covington

An electrician would've been needed to get Covington on the scoreboard because Mechanicsburg wouldn't allow it in a 55-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Mechanicsburg and Covington faced off on August 27, 2021 at Covington High School. For more, click here.
Quick jolt prompts St. Marys to power past Defiance

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as St. Marys, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Defiance 21-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Defiance after the first quarter.
Miamisburg drops zeroes on Bellbrook

Defense dominated as Miamisburg pitched a 3-0 shutout of Bellbrook in Ohio boys soccer on August 27. The first half gave Miamisburg a 3-0 lead over Bellbrook.
Williamstown delivers smashing punch to stump Waterford

The force was strong for Williamstown as it pierced Waterford during Friday's 46-22 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Last season, Waterford and Williamstown squared off with August 27, 2021 at Williamstown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Elida blitzes Kenton in dominating victory

Elida earned a convincing 45-14 win over Kenton on August 26 in Ohio football. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Versailles narrowly edges Fort Loramie in tight triumph

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Versailles did just enough to beat Fort Loramie 26-21 on August 26 in Ohio football. The start wasn't the problem for Fort Loramie, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.
