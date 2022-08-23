Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Coldwater's early advantage leaves Bellefontaine in its wake
Coldwater rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 31-21 win over Bellefontaine in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-0 lead over Bellefontaine.
richlandsource.com
New Bremen blankets Sidney Lehman Catholic with swarming defensive effort
New Bremen's defense throttled Sidney Lehman Catholic, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on August 27 in Ohio football action. The last time New Bremen and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 58-0 game on August 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Richwood North Union drops a goose egg on North Lewisburg Triad
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Richwood North Union stopped North Lewisburg Triad to the tune of a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Lewisburg Triad after the...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Mechanicsburg pushes past Covington
An electrician would've been needed to get Covington on the scoreboard because Mechanicsburg wouldn't allow it in a 55-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Mechanicsburg and Covington faced off on August 27, 2021 at Covington High School. For more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Springboro weathers scare to dispatch Cincinnati Withrow
Springboro topped Cincinnati Withrow 27-21 in a tough tilt on August 26 in Ohio football. Springboro jumped in front of Cincinnati Withrow 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Miamisburg doesn't allow Xenia a point
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Miamisburg stopped Xenia to the tune of a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Miamisburg charged in front of Xenia 3-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Kettering Alter blanks Dayton Thurgood Marshall in shutout performance
No worries, Kettering Alter's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 49-0 shutout of Dayton Thurgood Marshall in an Ohio high school football matchup. Kettering Alter struck in front of Dayton Thurgood Marshall 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Quick jolt prompts St. Marys to power past Defiance
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as St. Marys, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Defiance 21-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Defiance after the first quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Miamisburg drops zeroes on Bellbrook
Defense dominated as Miamisburg pitched a 3-0 shutout of Bellbrook in Ohio boys soccer on August 27. The first half gave Miamisburg a 3-0 lead over Bellbrook.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview carves slim margin over Waynesville
Jamestown Greeneview topped Waynesville 38-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Jamestown Greeneview and Waynesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Williamstown delivers smashing punch to stump Waterford
The force was strong for Williamstown as it pierced Waterford during Friday's 46-22 thumping for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Last season, Waterford and Williamstown squared off with August 27, 2021 at Williamstown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Elida blitzes Kenton in dominating victory
Elida earned a convincing 45-14 win over Kenton on August 26 in Ohio football. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Tiffin Columbian bowls over Holland Springfield
Tiffin Columbian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-17 win over Holland Springfield on August 26 in Ohio football. Tiffin Columbian drew first blood by forging a 34-9 margin over Holland Springfield after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Versailles narrowly edges Fort Loramie in tight triumph
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Versailles did just enough to beat Fort Loramie 26-21 on August 26 in Ohio football. The start wasn't the problem for Fort Loramie, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Versailles through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Kettering Fairmont posts stop sign on Riverside Stebbins' offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Kettering Fairmont's 4-0 blanking of Riverside Stebbins in Ohio boys soccer action on August 25. Kettering Fairmont thundered in front of Riverside Stebbins 4-0 to begin the second half.
Comments / 0