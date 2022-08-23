Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Nature.com
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis
During the past decade, research has revealed that the vast community of micro-organisms that inhabit the gut - known as the gut microbiota - is intricately linked to human health and disease, partly as a result of its influence on systemic immune responses. Accumulating evidence demonstrates that these effects on immune function are important in neuroinflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and that modulation of the microbiome could be therapeutically beneficial in these conditions. In this Review, we examine the influence that the gut microbiota have on immune function via modulation of serotonin production in the gut and through complex interactions with components of the immune system, such as T cells and B cells. We then present evidence from studies in mice and humans that these effects of the gut microbiota on the immune system are important in the development and course of MS. We also consider how strategies for manipulating the composition of the gut microbiota could be used to influence disease-related immune dysfunction and form the basis of a new class of therapeutics. The strategies discussed include the use of probiotics, supplementation with bacterial metabolites, transplantation of faecal matter or defined microbial communities, and dietary intervention. Carefully designed studies with large human cohorts will be required to gain a full understanding of the microbiome changes involved in MS and to develop therapeutic strategies that target these changes.
cancerhealth.com
Disguising Cancer as an Infection Helps the Immune System Eliminate Tumors
Although the immune system can pack a powerful punch against cancer, many tumors find ways to turn off or block immune cells. But NCI researchers may have found a clever way to give immune cells the upper hand—by disguising the cancer as a viral infection. In a study involving...
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Medical News Today
Peritoneal cancer: What to know
Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
Healthline
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Nature.com
LncRNA in tumorigenesis of non-small-cell lung cancer: From bench to bedside
Lung cancer has been one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for the majority of lung cancer morbidity, yet the pathogenesis of NSCLC has not been fully elucidated. Recently, long-chain non-coding RNA (lncRNA) has attracted widespread attention. LncRNA is a type of non-coding RNA whose transcript length exceeds 200 nucleotides. After constant research, academics updated their understanding of lncRNA, especially its role in the biological processes of cancer cells, including epigenetic regulation, cell proliferation, and cell differentiation. Notably, examination of lncRNAs could serve as potential hallmarks for clinicopathological features, long-term prognosis, and drug sensitivity. Therefore, it is necessary to explore the functions of lncRNA in NSCLC and innovate potential strategies against NSCLC based on lncRNA-related research. Herein, we reviewed the functions of lncRNA in the occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of NSCLC, which not only help promote a comprehensive view of lncRNA in NSCLC, but also shed light on the potential of lncRNA-based diagnosis and treatment of NSCLC.
Nature.com
Calcium and phosphorus supplemented diet increases bone volume after thirty days of high speed treadmill exercise in adult mice
Weight-bearing exercise increases bone mass and strength. Increasing bone loading frequency during exercise can strengthen bone. Combining exercise with a calcium- and phosphorus-supplemented diet increases cortical area more than exercise alone in mice. Thus, we hypothesized that combining high-speed treadmill exercise while feeding mice a mineral-supplemented diet would lead to greater cortical area than high-speed exercise on a standard diet and low-speed exercise on a supplemented diet. Fifteen-week old male C57BL/6 mice were assigned to seven groups-(1) baseline, (2) non-exercise fed a control diet, (3) non-exercise fed a supplemented diet, (4) low-speed exercise fed a control diet, (5) low-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet, (6) high-speed exercise fed a control diet, and (7) high-speed exercise fed a supplemented diet. Mice exercised thirty days for 20Â min/day at 12Â m/min or 20Â m/min. Tibiae were assessed by micro-CT and 4-point bending. Cortical area fraction and trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) were significantly increased by the supplemented diet. High-speed exercised mice had significantly lower body weight, with no detrimental effects to bone health. Increasing running speed can decrease body weight while maintaining the benefits of exercise and nutrition on bone health. Running can lower body weight without harming bone health.
Nature.com
Circular RNA hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the progression of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma by sponging miR-6820-3p and upregulating YAP1 expression
Circular RNAs (circRNAs) play critical regulatory roles in cancer biological processes. Nevertheless, the contributions and underlying mechanisms of circRNAs to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remain largely unexplored. Dysregulated circRNAs between cancerous tissues and matched adjacent normal tissues were identified by circRNA microarray in PDAC. The biological effect of hsa_circ_007367 both in vitro and in vivo was demonstrated by gain- and loss-of-function experiments. Further, dual-luciferase reporter and RNA pull-down assays were performed to confirm the interaction among hsa_circ_007367, miR-6820-3p, and Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1). The expression of hsa_circ_007367 and YAP1 were detected by in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) using tissue microarray (TMA) in 128 PDAC samples. We first identified that a novel circRNA, hsa_circ_0007367, was markedly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Functionally, in vivo and in vitro data indicated that hsa_circ_0007367 promotes the proliferation and metastasis of PDAC. Mechanistically, we confirmed that hsa_circ_0007367 could facilitate the expression of YAP1, a well-known oncogene, by sponging miR-6820-3p, which function as a tumor suppresser in PDAC cells. The results of ISH and IHC demonstrated that hsa_circ_0007367 and YAP1 were upregulated in PDAC tissues. Furthermore, clinical data showed that higher hsa_circ_0007367 expression was correlated with advanced histological grade and lymph node metastasis in PDAC patients. In conclusion, our findings reveal that hsa_circ_0007367 acts as an oncogene via modulating miR-6820-3p/YAP1 axis to promote the progression of PDAC, and suggest that hsa_circ_0007367 may serve as a potential therapeutic target for treatment of PDAC.
scitechdaily.com
Research Reveals the Circadian Clock Influences Cell Growth, Metabolism and Cancer Progression
Research illustrates how both genetic and environmental disruption of the circadian clock can drive colorectal cancer progression. In a new study, scientists define how the circadian clock influences cell growth, metabolism, and tumor progression. Their research also reveals how disruption of the circadian clock impacts genome stability and mutations that can further drive critical tumor-promoting pathways in the intestine.
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Liver X receptor agonists exert antitumor effects against hepatocellular carcinoma via inducing REPS2 expression
Recent studies show that liver X receptor (LXR) agonists exert significant antitumor effects in a variety of tumor cell lines including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). But the molecular mechanisms underlying LXR antitumor activity are not fully understood. In this study we investigated the effect of LXR agonist T0901317 (T317) on HCC development and its relationship with RalA binding protein 1 (RALBP1)-associated EPS domain containing 2 (REPS2)/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling axis. We showed that T317 (0.1âˆ’0.5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently increased REPS2 expression in normal hepatocytes (BNLCL.2 and LO2) and HCC cells (HepG2 and Huh-7). Using promoter activity assay and chromatin immunoprecipitation (CHIP) assay we demonstrated that T317 enhanced REPS2 expression at the transcriptional level via promoting the binding of LXR protein to the LXR-response element (LXRE) in the REPS2 promoter region. We showed that the inhibitory effect of T317 on the proliferation and migration of HCC cells was closely related to REPS2. Moreover, we revealed that T317 (400"‰nM) increased expression of REPS2 in HepG2 cells, thus inhibiting epidermal growth factor (EGF)-mediated endocytosis of EGFR as well as the downstream activation of AKT/NF-ÎºB, p38MAPK, and ERK1/2 signaling pathways. Clinical data analysis revealed that REPS2 expression levels were inversely correlated with the development of HCC and reduced REPS2 expression associated with poor prognosis, suggesting that REPS2 might beÂ involved in the development of HCC. In conclusion, this study provides new insights into the potential mechanisms of LXR agonist-inhibited HCC.
