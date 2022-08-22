Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
news3lv.com
Free cat adoption at Homeward Bound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adopt your new best friend today at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions!. Animal lovers are welcome to participate in "Clear the Shelters" and adopt an adult cat over the age of 12 months for free. Adoptions begin on August 26 to August 28 at Homeward Bound...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am
KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las...
news3lv.com
Free pet adoptions on Aug. 27 and The Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation will celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, in partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas/KBLR, by waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday, August 27. The event will also include food trucks and tabling by some of The Animal Foundation’s...
SoulBelly’s BBQ New Dishes
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s excellent cuisine that soothes the soul. Soul Belly BBQ joins Kendall Tenney in the kitchen to talk about all the new dishes.
pvtimes.com
Mobilize Across America stopping in Pahrump to help those recovering from addiction disorder
For Living Free Health and Fitness, supporting those on their addiction recovery journey is at the heart of all that the nonprofit does. Founder Shelley Poerio is not only constantly striving to find new methods to bolster her organization’s programs, she’s also always on the lookout for ways to increase awareness about the realities of recovery. So when Poerio got the chance to take part in a nationwide movement aimed at doing just that, she immediately jumped on board.
nonprofitnews.vegas
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Hosting ‘Cereal Drive’ at Aviators Game August 25th
Las Vegas – (Aug. 17, 2022) – Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will host a cereal drive at the Las Vegas Aviators vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys baseball game on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark® to benefit those in the community experiencing food insecurity.
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
news3lv.com
CeeLo Green headlines BOOMBOX! at Westgate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Throw it back to a night of '90s hip-hop with some iconic performers!. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino hosts the only hip-hop residency production show in the area, BOOMBOX!, this fall. Headliners CeeLo Green, Tone Lc, Kid ‘N Play, J.J. Fad, and Thea Austin...
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions waives fees as 'Clear the Shelter' event continues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local cat adoption organization hopes to unite more families with their new best friends during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will be waiving fees on all adult cats over 12 months old from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28. This...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
news3lv.com
Henderson mayor welcomes new names for Veterans Memorial Wall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is welcoming new names to be added to the city's Veterans Memorial Wall. The city of Henderson put out a call asking for people to submit names through Sept. 25. March gave News 3 a tour of the monument, which already...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing
Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Morning storm moving over Henderson creates beautiful sunrise
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mother nature put on quite the show Wednesday morning. Check out this incredible video from Sky 3 this morning as a storm moved through Henderson with the sun rising behind it. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky. Some...
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
news3lv.com
Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
vegas24seven.com
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
pvtimes.com
Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump
Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.
