Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Free cat adoption at Homeward Bound

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adopt your new best friend today at Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions!. Animal lovers are welcome to participate in "Clear the Shelters" and adopt an adult cat over the age of 12 months for free. Adoptions begin on August 26 to August 28 at Homeward Bound...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am

KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las...
news3lv.com

Free pet adoptions on Aug. 27 and The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation will celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, in partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas/KBLR, by waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday, August 27. The event will also include food trucks and tabling by some of The Animal Foundation’s...
pvtimes.com

Mobilize Across America stopping in Pahrump to help those recovering from addiction disorder

For Living Free Health and Fitness, supporting those on their addiction recovery journey is at the heart of all that the nonprofit does. Founder Shelley Poerio is not only constantly striving to find new methods to bolster her organization’s programs, she’s also always on the lookout for ways to increase awareness about the realities of recovery. So when Poerio got the chance to take part in a nationwide movement aimed at doing just that, she immediately jumped on board.
news3lv.com

CeeLo Green headlines BOOMBOX! at Westgate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Throw it back to a night of '90s hip-hop with some iconic performers!. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino hosts the only hip-hop residency production show in the area, BOOMBOX!, this fall. Headliners CeeLo Green, Tone Lc, Kid ‘N Play, J.J. Fad, and Thea Austin...
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
news3lv.com

Henderson mayor welcomes new names for Veterans Memorial Wall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Mayor Debra March is welcoming new names to be added to the city's Veterans Memorial Wall. The city of Henderson put out a call asking for people to submit names through Sept. 25. March gave News 3 a tour of the monument, which already...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing

Clark County transforming Safari Motel into homeless housing. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the...
news3lv.com

Inflation making it more expensive to own a dog

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everything is costing more these days including owning a pet. Here are some pet economics on this International Dog Day. A recent study by "Rover" found that 73% of dog parents are concerned about how much costs will continue to rise over their pet's lifetime.
vegas24seven.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
pvtimes.com

Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.
PAHRUMP, NV

