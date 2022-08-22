For Living Free Health and Fitness, supporting those on their addiction recovery journey is at the heart of all that the nonprofit does. Founder Shelley Poerio is not only constantly striving to find new methods to bolster her organization’s programs, she’s also always on the lookout for ways to increase awareness about the realities of recovery. So when Poerio got the chance to take part in a nationwide movement aimed at doing just that, she immediately jumped on board.

