KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police say reckless driving may have led to deadly Kamehameha Highway crash
LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police say they are investigating Monday’s deadly crash on Kamehameha Highway as a manslaughter and assault case. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the crash that happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Gunstock Ranch and the Malaekahana State Recreation Area.
EMS vehicle goes up in flames
The Honolulu Fire Department reported a fire in Kailua at the Adventist Health Castle.
KITV.com
Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire and explosion inside of an ambulance that had just arrived at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Dr. Jim Ireland...
KITV.com
Family devastated by loss of 'neighborhood grandparents' killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Family of a Virginia couple killed in a head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway describe the victims, Ron and Michelle Hartman, as "neighborhood grandparents" to all the kids living in their tight-knit community of Norfolk. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 22 on Kamehameha Highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured when a car launched off a Round Trop Drive cliff on Sunday night, plunging up to 60 feet before coming to rest in a wooded area. Authorities said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a vehicle apparently lost control. Honolulu Emergency...
Car crashes into pole causing power lines to fall in Aiea
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Wilikio Street will be closed all night due to electrical work.
KITV.com
Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
Kailua ambulance fire leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
What started out as a routine call left one man dead, and a paramedic fighting for his life. Now an investigation is underway to figure out what caused the fire and possible explosion on board an ambulance.
Car crash into pole left 530 customers without power in Aiea
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Wilikio Street will be closed all night due to electrical work.
Kam Hwy closed in both directions due to brush fire
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire at Kipapa Gulch.
‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion
HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say “everything is on the table” as investigators try to determine what caused a fiery blast inside an ambulance that left an elderly patient dead and a paramedic critically injured. “We’re just as eager for answers as everyone else,” said city Emergency Services...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
KITV.com
Boy, 7, in serious condition after near-drowning at Queen's Beach in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after nearly drowning off of Queen's Beach in Waikiki over the weekend. The boy was one of several rescues made by ocean safety lifeguards over the weekend.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Chinatown shooting charged with murder
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Chinatown has now been identified and charged with the crime. Authorities charged 58-year-old Tony Johnson with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and several firearm offenses related to the Aug 19 incident. He also goes by the name "Samuel Carter," police said.
KITV.com
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
Ala Moana Center rolls out paid parking system
Have you noticed the paid parking signs at Ala Moana Center? Well, get ready to see more of them.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Chinatown incident
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Chinatown on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted back to Honolulu after pilots smell fumes in cockpit
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines flight was safely diverted back to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning, after the pilots smelled fumes inside the cockpit. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 10 departed Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. bound for Los Angeles.
