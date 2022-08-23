ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laie, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured when a car launched off a Round Trop Drive cliff on Sunday night, plunging up to 60 feet before coming to rest in a wooded area. Authorities said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. when a vehicle apparently lost control. Honolulu Emergency...
KITV.com

Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
KAHUKU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Something I’ve never seen before’: Patient killed in ambulance fire, possible explosion

HONOLULU — A patient died and a paramedic was seriously injured when the ambulance they were in caught fire after a possible explosion in Hawaii. The 91-year-old patient and one EMT were in the back of the ambulance when an apparent explosion tore through it, Hawaii News Now reported. It happened as the ambulance was arriving at Adventist Castle Health hospital.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Chinatown shooting charged with murder

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Chinatown has now been identified and charged with the crime. Authorities charged 58-year-old Tony Johnson with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and several firearm offenses related to the Aug 19 incident. He also goes by the name "Samuel Carter," police said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chinatown shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19. Because he has not been charged yet, the suspect has only been identified as a 58-year-old man. He was arrested in Chinatown around 2 a.m. Tuesday on complaints of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
HONOLULU, HI

