ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing

This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners

Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Covington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Art Installations#Public Art#Creative Arts#Blink#Illuminated#Faile
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues presents the annual State of Northern Kentucky event September 20

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky Tuesday, September 20. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger as local leaders share how they are confronting challenges and collaborating to improve the future of the NKY Metro region.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy