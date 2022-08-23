This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO