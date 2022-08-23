Read full article on original website
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing
This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
Take a trip through 80s rock as Blue Eighty takes the Music@BCM stage tonight’s season finale
A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders, and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals. Groundbreaking groups...
The River: Remembering ‘best River Gal’ he ever knew — his late mom — on occasion of her birthday
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. This column is reprinted from August, 2021, in honor of the birthday of Anna Margaret Sanders.
KCPL to host traveling panels from groundbreaking 2018 Miami University Art Museum exhibit
The Covington branch of the Kenton County Library will host panels from the groundbreaking 2018 Miami University Art Museum exhibition Telling A People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature, Sept. 10-Oct. 8. The library will kick off the exhibit with a special event on Saturday, September 10 with...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
NKU Athletics announces naming of Scudamore Field at its soccer stadium, honoring Richard Scudamore
The Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics will hold an official dedication ceremony for the naming of its soccer field during the women’s soccer game tonight at 7 p.m. A gift from the estate of Joyce “Brenda” Hoskins (née Scudamore) includes naming rights for the field at NKU Soccer...
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
The Carnegie searching to fill position, as Maggie Perrino resigns to become SPCA artistic director
Long-time Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino will leave to pursue a new position as the artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati. Perrino will finish out the summer season with The Carnegie and is set to change positions in early September. Since starting with...
Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More
Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
Clang-clang! TANK’s Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back today after a COVID hiatus — hop aboard
TANK’s Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back on the job, once more clang-clanging its way through the riverfront cities of Covington, Newport, and downtown Cincinnati. COVID shut it down in March 2020, and after a more than two-year rest, TANK has brought staffing back to levels needed to reinstate the popular Trolley service.
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
Beyond the Curb: River City Living features new townhomes on Dayton riverfront Manhattan Harbour
If you’re curious about what’s happening at Dayton’s riverfront Manhattan Harbour development, this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living will answer your questions. The episode takes viewers inside the model townhome that is one of a pair recently completed along the river. The...
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues presents the annual State of Northern Kentucky event September 20
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky Tuesday, September 20. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger as local leaders share how they are confronting challenges and collaborating to improve the future of the NKY Metro region.
NKU students start new academic year with Victor Fest, moving in — and classes starting Monday
Northern Kentucky University will welcome students for a new academic year with events scheduled over the next three weeks, as well as classes beginning for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 22. “We are excited to welcome students, faculty, staff and the community back for a new year of learning,...
