Read full article on original website
Related
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Linda Evangelista Shares What's In Her Birkin Bag: 'I'm Prepared for Everything'
Linda Evangelista is opening up about what's inside her bag!. In a video shared by British Vogue this week as part of the publication's "In the Bag" series, the supermodel, 57, showed off her bag which she said "dates back to 1985" and was gifted to her by Hermès as her first Birkin.
Linda Evangelista opens up about self-love after her fat-freezing issues
Linda Evangelista is British Vogue's September 2022 cover star. She opened up to the publication about getting to do what she loves again.
TMZ.com
Linda Evangelista Still Struggling After Botched Cosmetic Surgery
Linda Evangelista says the mental anguish she's suffered since a botched medical procedure is far greater than what she expected ... and at times feels that she hates herself. Remember, the supermodel recently filed a lawsuit against a company called Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. after she claimed she underwent a fat-reduction procedure called CoolSculpting which allegedly left her permanently deformed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Linda Evangelista says she wore face tape for her first British Vogue cover after a fat-freezing treatment left her 'brutally disfigured'
Linda Evangelista told British Vogue: "That's not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can't walk around with tape and elastics everywhere."
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
wmagazine.com
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
Hypebae
An Editor’s Photo Diary From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
Just a few weeks ahead of the forthcoming Fashion Month, editors, stylists, influencers, models, photographers and more headed to Denmark for Copenhagen Fashion Week — one of Nordic fashion’s biggest events of the year. With clear skies and 9 p.m. sunsets, the week was filled with events, parties, shows and much-delayed reunions as the fashion crowd took over the Danish capital after years of the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PopSugar
Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation
Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
With Cara Loves Karl, Cara Delevingne Brings Karl Lagerfeld-Inspired Style to One-and-All
Cara Delevingne first met Karl Lagerfeld when he cast her to walk in the spring 2012 Chanel couture show. She was terrified. “I couldn’t believe I was actually asked to do the show,” she recalls. “He walked straight up to me and told me ‘you are meant to be here.’ Having that reminder and reassurance from him meant everything and I think changed my life in ways I’m still unable to comprehend.” While it is perhaps impossible to quantifiably measure the ways in which Lagerfeld’s influence has manifested itself in Delevingne’s life, her upcoming capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand, which launches globally on September 8, is certainly a concrete example of their shared affinities.
Michael Kors Collection Campaign Features Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey
The Michael Kors Collection fall campaign will launch Saturday featuring models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit the town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.More from WWDThe 21 Most Popular 2019 Holiday Gifts, According to GoogleThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store Opening “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and big-city glamour of New York, when you’re out on the town,” said Michael Kors. “The clothes and accessories are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an...
Hypebae
Dior and Balenciaga Are 2022's Hottest Brands
Luxury reseller The RealReal has just released its annual report, outlining the biggest trends and brands of 2022. At the top of the list is Dior and Balenciaga, which should come as no surprise as the latter brand has been dressing everyone from Alexa Demie to Christine Quinn and of course, its muse Kim Kardashian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Kate Moss To Launch COSMOSS, A Beauty & Wellness Brand
Kate Hudson has INBLOOM, Kourtney Kardashian has Poosh, Gwyneth Paltrow has Goop, and now Kate Moss will launch COSMOSS, a beauty and wellness brand that will debut on September 1, according to the company’s website. Each product was created with well-being in mind, using natural substances. “COSMOSS is self-care created for life's modern journeys, drawing on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss,” states the brand’s Instagram page. And it seems fans are excited for the launch, too — COSMOSS already has nearly 25,000 followers (as of this writing).
YOGA・
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit
From LU'U DAN's Denim Phat Pants to Homage Year's Ova Bag, these pieces will help you stay rooted, no matter your state of being.
hypebeast.com
The Prada Nylon Anorak Jacket of Frank Ocean Fame Appears for $6,500 USD
Frank Ocean‘s connection with fits just right. The elusive musician-turned-jewelry designer donned a security guard-esque Prada ensemble for his double-act as a photographer at the 2019 Met Gala, since linking up with the house for its Spring/Summer 2020 campaign and teaming up with Prada with his own label, Homer, for a very exclusive collaboration. He’s made his love for the Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons-helmed house no secret, singlehandedly making certain Prada pieces incredibly sought-after, such as this nylon anorak jacket that’s appeared for sale through the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
Shop The Vogue X Puma Collection Now
Introducing Vogue X Puma: A special collaboration that combines the worlds of sport and fashion, with timeless sporty-streetwear silhouettes punctuated by a bold color palette. Check out new takes on the PUMA Leadcat and PUMA Fierce sneakers, plus apparel, accessories, and more pieces featuring Vogue’s logo alongside the iconic PUMA cat. Shop Vogue X Puma today!
Parents Are Naming Their Babies After These Fashion and Beauty Brands
“What’s in a name?” asked Juliet rhetorically in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” She had a point – though it probably didn’t cross her mind that one day people might name their children not after fragrant flowers but after their favorite perfumes. […]
Inside the Inventive Menswear Shop Bringing Bespoke Streetwear to Savile Row
Since 2012, Rav Matharu’s brand Clothsurgeon has been making bespoke garments with a difference: More often than not, he’s cutting tracksuits not business suits. Unlike most practitioners of the tailoring arts, Clothsurgeon is distinguished by a sense of playfulness: one recent capsule collection reworked Burberry scarves into patchwork coats and vests, while another rendered track pants in Loro Piana cashmere while refashioning Nike sweatpants into a three-quarter length coat. Combining such fun, intelligent designs with the one-off luxury of traditional bespoke, the brand has won fans from Nas and Kendrick Lamar to Kevin Hart and collaborated with names from Absolut...
Comments / 0