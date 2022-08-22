Cara Delevingne first met Karl Lagerfeld when he cast her to walk in the spring 2012 Chanel couture show. She was terrified. “I couldn’t believe I was actually asked to do the show,” she recalls. “He walked straight up to me and told me ‘you are meant to be here.’ Having that reminder and reassurance from him meant everything and I think changed my life in ways I’m still unable to comprehend.” While it is perhaps impossible to quantifiably measure the ways in which Lagerfeld’s influence has manifested itself in Delevingne’s life, her upcoming capsule collection with the Karl Lagerfeld brand, which launches globally on September 8, is certainly a concrete example of their shared affinities.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO